Valorant kicked off its 2023 season in full swing. The year began with perhaps one of the biggest VCT events ever i.e. LOCK//IN wherein all thirty franchised teams and two Chinese teams were invited. It was a showcase and an introduction to all these teams. Eventually, it was EMEA's Fnatic that went on to make an insane comeback on the decider map against Brazil's own LOUD to win their first international trophy.
As we move forward, VCT will now continue with its leagues. Each region will have its own league with two stages, the Regular Season and the Playoffs. This will determine which teams make it to the Masters Tokyo.
VCT 2023 has already offered a lot of incredible moments. Teams in Valorant have become a lot stronger and the game has changed a little as well. There are many players to keep an eye on during 2023. One of them is Tacolilla.
Valorant settings utilized by Leviatán's Tacolilla
Vicente "Tacolilla" Compagnon is an esports player from Chile who plays for team Leviatán. He has mainly played the role of a Duelist but has also played the Sentinel Chamber when needed.
Tacolilla and his Australs roster joined Leviatán in November 2021. The team performed well regionally and was considered one of the best teams in LATAM but would always fall just short of qualifying for international events. That changed in 2022 as they beat KRU Esports to qualify for VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen and then later for Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul.
The Chilean had an amazing performance at these events. He was always able to win out his duels to give his team an early advantage. His aggressive plays with the Agents Jett and Chamber impressed Valorant viewers all around.
Going through Tacolilla's settings is a great option for aspiring Valorant players to become better at the game. This article will cover his in-game settings and equipment for 2023. The settings given below are provided on prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.3
- eDPI: 240
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1680x1050
- Aspect Ratio: 16:10
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA P22
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman TE
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
Tacolilla and his team will be competing in the VCT Americas League. Their first match will be against NA’s NRG Esports.