Valorant kicked off its 2023 season in full swing. The year began with perhaps one of the biggest VCT events ever i.e. LOCK//IN wherein all thirty franchised teams and two Chinese teams were invited. It was a showcase and an introduction to all these teams. Eventually, it was EMEA's Fnatic that went on to make an insane comeback on the decider map against Brazil's own LOUD to win their first international trophy.

As we move forward, VCT will now continue with its leagues. Each region will have its own league with two stages, the Regular Season and the Playoffs. This will determine which teams make it to the Masters Tokyo.

VCT 2023 has already offered a lot of incredible moments. Teams in Valorant have become a lot stronger and the game has changed a little as well. There are many players to keep an eye on during 2023. One of them is Tacolilla.

Valorant settings utilized by Leviatán's Tacolilla

Vicente "Tacolilla" Compagnon is an esports player from Chile who plays for team Leviatán. He has mainly played the role of a Duelist but has also played the Sentinel Chamber when needed.

Tacolilla and his Australs roster joined Leviatán in November 2021. The team performed well regionally and was considered one of the best teams in LATAM but would always fall just short of qualifying for international events. That changed in 2022 as they beat KRU Esports to qualify for VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen and then later for Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul.

The Chilean had an amazing performance at these events. He was always able to win out his duels to give his team an early advantage. His aggressive plays with the Agents Jett and Chamber impressed Valorant viewers all around.

Going through Tacolilla's settings is a great option for aspiring Valorant players to become better at the game. This article will cover his in-game settings and equipment for 2023. The settings given below are provided on prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.3

eDPI: 240

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 1

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1680x1050

Aspect Ratio: 16:10

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Mousepad: VAXEE PA P22

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman TE

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Tacolilla and his team will be competing in the VCT Americas League. Their first match will be against NA’s NRG Esports.

