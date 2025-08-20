  • home icon
Talon Esports vs RRQ - VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs: Prediction, where to watch, and more

By Prit Chauhan
Published Aug 20, 2025 19:31 GMT
We break down the Talon Esports vs RRQ matchup (Image via Talon Esports/Riot Games)

Talon Esports and Rex Regum Qeon are set to clash at the VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs. Both teams will fight for their last chance to make it to the grand finals of the tournament. For Talon Esports, the stakes are even higher, as winning this matchup would mean securing their ticket to Champions Paris 2025. If they lose, the honor goes to DRX, who will qualify based on their overall points.

In this article, we attempt to predict the winner of the match between Talon Esports and RRQ at the VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs Lower Final.

Talon Esports vs Rex Regum Qeon: Who will win the Lower Final of VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs?

Prediction

Talon Esports could win the match by a small margin. The team has met Paper Rex twice in the competition so far, losing 2-0 both times. However, PRX is perhaps the strongest team in the region in 2025, especially after securing their Masters Toronto trophy. They've gone nearly undefeated at VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2.

Meanwhile, Talon has shown great spirit and has had strong finishes, defeating teams like DRX and T1. They even came close to winning Icebox against PRX at the recent Upper Finals. Overall, the team has a solid chance of securing the win.

RRQ is also a strong contender. They have already made it to the Champions Paris event and have defeated teams like DRX, T1, and Team Secret, while losing to the first two in their previous meetings.

Overall, the match may be neck-and-neck, but Talon is likely to come out on top.

Head-to-head

At the VCT stage, Talon Esports and RRQ have clashed three times since 2023. RRQ has secured two victories while Talon Esports has won once. The 2025 Valorant year shows a 1-0 record in the former's favor.

The next matchup at the VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs Lower Final match will determine whether Talon manages to dominate or RRQ goes up 3-1 instead.

Recent results

Talon Esports recently lost to Paper Rex in the Upper Finals of the VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs. Before that match, they beat DRX and Nongshim RedForce 2-1 and 2-0, respectively.

On the other hand, RRQ have won their last three matches against T1, DRX, and Gen.G. They finished 2-1 against T1 and Gen.G and 2-0 against DRX. They will be carrying momentum going into the upcoming match.

Talon Esports vs RRQ roster at VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs Lower Finals

Talon Esports

  • Thanamethk 'Crws' Mahatthananuyut
  • Tanate 'Killua' Teerasawad
  • Anupong 'thyy' Preamsak
  • Jittana 'JitBoyS' Nokngam
  • Papaphat 'primmie' Sriprapha

RRQ

  • Ngô 'crazyguy' Công Anh
  • Cahya 'Monyet' Nugraha
  • David 'xffero' Monangin
  • Maksim 'Jemkin' Batorov
  • Bryan 'Kushy' Carlos Setiawan

When and where to watch

You can watch the official VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2 matchup on the official VCT Pacific channels on YouTube and Twitch. The match will be streamed live on August 29, 2025, at 11 pm PT/ August 30, 2 am ET/ and August 30, 6 am UTC.

You can watch them on the official channels linked below:

That was our prediction on the upcoming VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2 Lower Final match between Talon Esports and Rex Regum Qeon set to be held on August 29/30, 2025.

