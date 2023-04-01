Talon Esports vs T1 - VCT Pacific League 2023: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The league stage of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific 2023 started on March 25. The first week of the eight-week tournament saw some exciting matches between the Riot-partnered teams from the APAC region, being broadcast from the Sangam Colosseum in Seoul, South Korea. The top three teams from this tournament will get to represent the region at the 2023 Valorant Masters to be held in Tokyo.

With the first week coming to an end, week 2 of the offline Korean tournament kicks off today on April 1, 2023. The second series that's scheduled for the day is between the Thai team of Talon Esports and the Korean squad of T1. Here's everything you need to know about this upcoming match.

Talon Esports vs T1: Who will win the second match of Week 2 of VCT Pacific 2023?

Predictions

Talon Esports is one of the most promising teams in the Asian Valorant scene. At the VCT LOCK//IN event, they managed to defeat two top-tier Americas League teams, marking themselves as one of the favorites to make it into 2023's only Masters event.

On the other hand, T1, as an organization, was unable to find much success in the North American scene over the past two years. Ever since the partnership model was officially announced, the team moved to Korea, signing talented players from both the Korean as well as the North American professional scene. Although the newly-made team failed to find much success at LOCK//IN, they played rather well in their opening Pacific League game.

Talon looked really good with Patt in their first match of the tournament, and he might just be the wild card that gives the Thai team the edge they need to win today's matchup.

Head-to-head

The two teams are yet to face off against each other in an official Valorant match.

Recent results

Talon Esports had a strong start to the 2023 VCT season, defeating MIBR and Evil Geniuses at LOCK//IN in São Paulo, Brazil. Unfortunately, they then lost to DRX in the semifinals of the tournament, but made their mark as one of the top contenders from the Pacific League. Coming into VCT Pacific 2023, however, the team lost to Team Secret in their opening game.

T1 had a relatively slow start at the LOCK//IN event after losing to FURIA 0-2, but managed to score a fairly decisive win over Global Esports in Week 1 of the the ongoing Pacific League.

Potential lineups

Talon Esports

Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut (IGL)

Mahatthananuyut (IGL) Panyawat "Sushiboys" Subsiriroj

Subsiriroj Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard

Ngamsaard Apiwat " GarnetS " Apiraksukumal

" Apiraksukumal Patiphan "Patt" Chaiwong

Chaiwong Yuttanagorn "Zeus" Kaewkongyai (Head Coach)

T1

Son "xeta" Seon-ho

Seon-ho Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beam (IGL)

Sang-beam (IGL) Joseph "ban" Seungmin Oh

Seungmin Oh Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo

Jung-woo Lee "Carpe" Jae-hyeok

Jae-hyeok Yoon "Autumn" Eu-ddeum (Head Coach)

Where to watch

Interested readers can tune into the official English livestream of the VCT Pacific tournament on Twitch or YouTube to watch the action unfold live. The stream will also be available in Korean and other regional languages. If you prefer listening to additional banter and commentary, you can watch this matchup on your favorite streamers' watchparties.

Talon Esports will play against T1 on April 1, 2023 at 5:00 am PST/5:30 pm IST/9:00 pm KST/JST.

