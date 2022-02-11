Team Liquid vs Gambit Esports: Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022, EMEA Stage 1, Challengers 1, Group Stage Day 1, Predictions, Head-to-Head, Livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1 will start today, February 11, with its first Group Stage match between Team Liquid and Gambit Esports.

VCT EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1 will decide the top three Valorant teams from the region to qualify for the first Masters of 2022. The tournament will kick off with the Group Stage, followed by the Playoffs. A total of 12 teams will participate in the Group Stage, which is divided into two different groups, each comprising six teams.

Both, Team Liquid and Gambit Esports, are allotted to Group A, who will play the inaugural match of the tournament. Fans are excited to witness the two teams compete for the first time this year against each other and fight for a slot in the VCT Stage 1 Masters.

Team Liquid vs Gambit Esports: Which team will win the match in Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Group Stage?

EMEA was the dominant region last year, as they gave a tough fight to other regions including NA. VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1 will be interesting for the fans as the competition standards are set high for all the teams.

Head-to-Head

Both teams competed once last year in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3: EMEA Challengers Playoffs. Gambit Esports was successful in taking Team Liquid down when they competed in the Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs, making Team Liquid miss out on the Masters Berlin slot.

It will be interesting to witness the two teams again this year playing against each other for the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters slot in the Group Stage.

Current Matchup details

Team Liquid have won four out of the last five matches that they have played. The team was last seen playing in the Valorant Champions 2022. One match that they lost was to Acend.

Gambit Esports have a similar record as that of Team Liquid. The team has lost only one match out of the last five matches that they have played, and it was also to Acend in Champions, last year.

Prediction

It will be difficult to predict the match before it starts, as both teams have a huge potential to give a tough competition to each other. Gambit Esports, who were the VCT Stage 2 Masters Berlin winners, were able to make it to the Valorant Champions Grand Finals but lost to the Acend. Whereas Team Liquid didn't make much impact in the major tournaments.

Considering the performance of both the teams, Gambit Esports has the potential to defeat Team Liquid. However, if Team Liquid comes back stronger this year with changes in its strategies and compositions, it also has the possibility to win.

Live stream and match details

The Team Liquid vs Gambit Esports match will be broadcast live on the official VCT YouTube and Twitch channels from 8:30 PM IST on February 11, 2022. Players can watch the match live and cheer for their favorite team.

Rosters of Team Liquid and Gambit for Valorant Champions Tour EMEA 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Group Stage

Team Liquid

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Travis “L1NK” Mendoza

Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

Gambit Esports

Nikita "d3ffo" Sudakov

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Igor "Redgar" Vlasov

Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov

Edited by Mayank Shete

