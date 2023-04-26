Team Liquid vs Giants Gaming - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League is about to start the second half of the Regular Season. The teams are competing to stay in the top six to qualify for the Playoffs. From there, the top four teams will qualify for the Masters Tokyo. Week 5 will begin with a single matchup between the two powerhouses, Team Liquid and Giants Gaming. Meanwhile, Week 4 ended with two matchups.

The first was between Karmine Corp and NAVI. The former has had a poor start to the season but showed improvement in their last match. However, NAVI still won the BO3 (Best of Three) series 2-0.

The second matchup was between BBL Esports and Team Vitality. BBL was the only team in EMEA who hadn't won a single series. That changed in the recent series as BBL brought Vitality down by winning the series 2-0.

Team Liquid vs Giants Gaming - Who will open Week 5 with win at VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Team Liquid had a rocky start in 2023 as they were eliminated in their first match at the VCT LOCK//IN. Since then, the team has improved significantly and has won three out of their five matches in the EMEA League.

Giants Gaming has had a decent run in 2023. They won the series at LOCK//IN before being eliminated by NRG. The team has also won three out of their five matches in the EMEA League.

Predicting the winner for this matchup is difficult as both sides are equally good. Statistically, though, Giants Gaming have looked slightly better.

Head-to-head

Both teams have faced each other several times before. Their most recent match was during the Champions Tour Europe Stage 3: Challengers 2 in 2021, where Team Liquid won the Grand Finals by 3-1 in the BO5 (Best of Five) series.

Recent results

Team Liquid's most recent matchup in the VCT EMEA League was against Team Heretics, where they won the BO3 series 2-0.

Giants Gaming's last match in the VCT league was against FUT Esports, where they won the BO3 series 2-0.

Potential Lineups

Team Liquid

Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen (IGL)

" Olkkonen (IGL) Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin Saif " Sayf " Jibraeel

" Jibraeel Igor " Redgar " Vlasov

" Vlasov Dom " soulcas " Sulcas

" Sulcas Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)

Giants Gaming

Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego

Gallego Aaro " hoody " Peltokangas

" Peltokangas Žygimantas " nukkye " Chmieliauskas

" Chmieliauskas Emir " rhyme " Muminovic (IGL)

" Muminovic (IGL) Kirill " Cloud " Nehozhin

" Nehozhin Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT EMEA League. They can also tune into the watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The matchup will likely occur on Wednesday, April 26, at 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST.

