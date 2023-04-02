Team Secret vs Paper Rex - VCT Pacific League 2023: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

VCT Pacific started on March 25, 2023, and the tournament's second week is well underway now. The top 10 teams from the Asia-Pacific region are facing off against each other in a round-robin format over the course of eight weeks to lock a place for themselves at VCT Masters 2023, which will be held in Tokyo.

April 2, 2023 is Day 2 of Week 2 of the competition and the opening series will be between Team Secret and Paper Rex (PRX). Here is everything you need to know going into today's matchtup.

Team Secret vs PRX: Who will win the third match of Week 2 in VCT Pacific League 2023?

Predictions

Team Secret has been running some interesting compositions on maps like Icebox, which have netted them mixed results over time, but their overall performance looks solid on the maps they have played so far. With the entire squad firing on full cylinders, they are looking like a force to be reckoned with in the VCT Pacific League.

Paper Rex is notorious for their methodical madness and borderline absurd Agent compositions that only they can make work. They looked confident in their opening showing in the tournament and are expected to only get better as they find their footing in the competition.

Both Paper Rex and Team Secret have had a lot of hopes riding on them since they came into the 2023 season with their teams intact. They have shown immense capacity for strategizing, backed up by their reliable mechanical prowess. However, the element of surprise that PRX brings should take them over the line for today's match.

Head-to-head

The teams faced off against each other twice in 2022, with both series going in favor of Paper Rex. The first time was in the Upper Bracket Final of VCT APAC Challengers 2 in June 2022, where the Singaporean roster won 2-0.

The second time was during the OFF//SEASON, at the Valorant India Invitational, where PRX won 2-1.

Recent results

Team Secret played against Team Liquid and NAVI at the VCT LOCK//IN tournament. Although they defeated the former quite easily, they weren't able to match up to NAVI's power back then. They won their Week 1 match in the Pacific League against Talon Esports, who were one of the favorites coming into this tournament.

Paper Rex looked shaky in their match-up against Cloud9 at Sao Paulo, but their win in the opening game in the Pacific League against DFM showed them back in form.

Potential lineups

Team Secret

Jessie "JessieVash" Cristy Cuyco (IGL) Jayvee "DubsteP" Paguirigan Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera Adrian "invy" Reyes Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Head Coach)

Paper Rex

Benedict "Benkai" Tan (IGL)

Tan (IGL) Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie

Jing Jie Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Susanto Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Rusyaidee Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Coach)

Where to watch

Fans can watch the series live in English on VCT Pacific's official Twitch and YouTube channels. Other than that, there will also be official streams in regional languages like Korean, Thai, and Japanese on both platforms.

If they prefer additional commentary and banter, they can also go into one of the many watchparties hosted by players and streamers from across the world.

Team Secret will face off against Paper Rex on April 2, 2023 at 2:00 am PST/ 2:30 pm IST/ 6:00 pm KST/JST.

