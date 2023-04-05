Team Vitality vs FUT Esports - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League is in full swing, giving exciting matches to viewers all around the globe. The ten franchised teams will first go through the Regular Season where the top six teams will qualify for the Playoffs stage. In the Playoffs stage, the top four teams will then make it to Masters Tokyo.

Week 1 of the VCT EMEA League consisted of a lot of ups and downs. The last two matches that were conducted in week 1 were Fnatic vs BBL Esports and Team Heretics vs Karmine Corp.

BBL Esports had a tough competition against the defending champions as they won their first map 13-6 but lost the BO3 series 1-2.

In the second matchup, Team Heretics absolutely dominated Karmine Corp, winning the series by 2-0. Week 2 will begin with the matchup between Team Vitality and FUT Esports.

Team Vitality vs FUT Esports - Who will begin Week 2 with a win at the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Team Vitality has been able to produce good results regionally in the past. Recently, they also had a decent performance at LOCK//IN.

Under the IGL (in-game leader) and Champions winner, BONECOLD, Vitality has thrived and has a good shot at qualifying for Masters Tokyo.

FUT Sports, on the other hand, had a good start in the VCT EMEA League. They were also able to win one series at LOCK//IN.

Both these teams are very evenly matched, so predicting the winner is difficult. However, Team Vitality has been on a great run, so FUT Esports will have to come up with something special to keep up with them.

Head-to-head

Both these teams have faced each other in the past in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Regional League 2022: Finals. FUT Esports won the BO5 (Best of Five) series with a score of 3-2.

Recent results

Team Vitality's last match was in the VCT EMEA League against KOI, where they won the BO3 series 2-0.

FUT Esports’ last match was against Team Liquid in the same league, where they lost the series 1-2.

Potential Lineups

Team Vitality

Santeri "BONECOLD" Sassi

Karel "Twisten" Ašenbrener

Michal "MOLSł" Łącki

Tomas "Destrian" Linikas

Jokūbas "ceNder" Labutis

FUT Esports

Dogukan "qRaxs" Balaban

Bugra "MOJJ" Kiraz

Furkan "Mr.FaliN" Yegen

Serhat "Muj" Yuksel

Konuralp "qw1" Sahin

When and where to watch

Viewers can watch this matchup on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA.

An alternative is to tune into the several watch parties that are being conducted by pro players and streamers. The matchup will occur on Wednesday, April 5 at 10 AM PT/ 7 PM CET/ 11:30 PM IST.

