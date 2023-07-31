TENNN Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant Esports has seen significant changes coming into 2023. This year, VCT clearly defined its tier 1 and tier 2 pro scene by separating them into two leagues. As such, tier 1 became the franchised leagues and tier 2 the Challengers league with Ascension.

In 2023, there have been many exciting Valorant events. Regionally, viewers have been treated to the Regular Season on LAN, whereas internationally, they got LOCK//IN and Masters Tokyo. Many players and teams have made quite an impression with their skills during these events. Amongst those players is TENNN.

Valorant settings utilized by ZETA DIVISION's TENNN

Tenta "TENNN" Asai is a Japanese esports player who plays for ZETA DIVISION. He competes in the Pacific region of Valorant esports. He is a flexible player and has played multiple Agents like Raze, Killjoy, and even Viper for his team.

TENNN has been across many Japanese teams like DetonatioN FocusMe and NORTHEPTION in the past. He joined ZETA DIVISION in December 2021. The team was amongst the top teams in their region but didn't see an international appearance until VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik in 2021. ZETA made history with their run and finished third, making Japan amongst the top regions in the world.

The team also had another amazing run in the LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers) as they went undefeated throughout the event and qualified for Valorant Champions 2023. TENNN only played as Raze in the event and had a total ACS of 226.3.

TENNN is exceptionally good in his mechanical skills. His explosiveness and fragging ability are very high. He can also clutch rounds for his team to get them out of sticky situations. Given his high impact with a variety of Agents, TENNN is certainly a valuable player in ZETA's roster.

Checking TENNN's settings can prove useful for players who want to get better at the game. Raze players can certainly benefit from going through these.

Note: This data was procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.46

eDPI: 184

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Mouse 4

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: Off

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: High

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red

Mousepad: VAXEE PA FunSpark V2

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Acquiring TENNN’s settings and equipment might help you get a slight head start. However, it is important to note that you must go through a proper aim routine to stay consistent in Valorant.