TENNN Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant Esports has seen significant changes coming into 2023. This year, VCT clearly defined its tier 1 and tier 2 pro scene by separating them into two leagues. As such, tier 1 became the franchised leagues and tier 2 the Challengers league with Ascension.
In 2023, there have been many exciting Valorant events. Regionally, viewers have been treated to the Regular Season on LAN, whereas internationally, they got LOCK//IN and Masters Tokyo. Many players and teams have made quite an impression with their skills during these events. Amongst those players is TENNN.
Valorant settings utilized by ZETA DIVISION's TENNN
Tenta "TENNN" Asai is a Japanese esports player who plays for ZETA DIVISION. He competes in the Pacific region of Valorant esports. He is a flexible player and has played multiple Agents like Raze, Killjoy, and even Viper for his team.
TENNN has been across many Japanese teams like DetonatioN FocusMe and NORTHEPTION in the past. He joined ZETA DIVISION in December 2021. The team was amongst the top teams in their region but didn't see an international appearance until VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik in 2021. ZETA made history with their run and finished third, making Japan amongst the top regions in the world.
The team also had another amazing run in the LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers) as they went undefeated throughout the event and qualified for Valorant Champions 2023. TENNN only played as Raze in the event and had a total ACS of 226.3.
TENNN is exceptionally good in his mechanical skills. His explosiveness and fragging ability are very high. He can also clutch rounds for his team to get them out of sticky situations. Given his high impact with a variety of Agents, TENNN is certainly a valuable player in ZETA's roster.
Checking TENNN's settings can prove useful for players who want to get better at the game. Raze players can certainly benefit from going through these.
Note: This data was procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.46
- eDPI: 184
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Mouse 4
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: Off
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: High
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA FunSpark V2
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
Acquiring TENNN’s settings and equipment might help you get a slight head start. However, it is important to note that you must go through a proper aim routine to stay consistent in Valorant.