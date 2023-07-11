Top 5 Valorant Game Changers teams with the highest earnings

Valorant has been one of the most exciting esports in the FPS genre. The game encourages pro players from all regions to compete and display their skills at the highest level possible. The VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) has successfully become a global esport as the top teams from all over the world have been able to go toe to toe against each other. Another huge achievement of the Valorant esports scene is their Game Changers event.

VCT Game Changers is an event that hosts official Valorant tournaments for female pros as well as pros from marginalized genders. Game Changers has given many opportunities to these players to showcase their talent and has grown into a very competitive event. As such, many teams have made a name for themselves in the Game Changers scene. Below is a list of the top five Game Changers teams with the highest earnings in Valorant.

Note: This data has been procured from Liquipedia.

G2 Gozen, Cloud9 White, and three more Valorant Game Changers teams with the most winnings

1) G2 Gozen

G2 Gozen competes in the EMEA region in Game Changers. The team has been a dominant force in their region and has been toppled only a few times. G2 Gozen also won the Game Changers Championship: Berlin in 2022 with an incredible reverse sweep against Shopify Rebellion GC.

G2 Gozen ranks at 18th position in the global list of highest-earning Valorant teams with a total sum of $240,129. Currently, the team is competing in the EMEA Game Changers Series 2, continuing the dominant performance that won them the Game Changer Series 1.

2) Shopify Rebellion GC

Shopify Rebellion GC competes in the North American circuit of Game Changers. They were among the top two GC teams in NA, but after taking down their rivals, Cloud9 White, they reigned as North America's best Game Changers team. Shopify Rebellion had one of the most amazing runs and gave some incredible moments in the Game Changers Championship in 2022 to secure second place overall.

Shopify Rebellion ranks at the 20th position on the global list with a total sum of $187,400. The team competes in NA's Game Changers Series and secured second place in Series 1.

3) Cloud9 White

Cloud9 White used to compete in the NA region. The team was among the top GC teams in NA, where they were a dominant force. They won multiple Game Changers events in their region. Coming into the 2022 Game Changers Championship in Berlin, Cloud9 White was expected to win the event. However, after an underwhelming performance which led to a 4th place finish in the Championship, the team decided to part ways with the org, and the players went their separate ways.

Cloud9 White ranks at 22nd position in the highest earnings Valorant teams list with a total sum of $172,200. The team currently has no players signed, and all former members have left for other NA GC teams like V1, XSET, and Complexity GX3.

4) Team Liquid Brazil

Team Liquid Brazil is the organization's GC team that competes in the Brazilian region. The team has been at the top of its region for a long time. Team Liquid Brazil also had a great showing in Game Changers Championship Berlin, finishing in 3rd place overall.

Team Liquid Brazil ranks at 39th position on the list with a total sum of $119,329. They recently finished Qualifier 1 of GC Series 2 in second place.

5) Guild GC

Guild GC or formerly known as Guild X, competes in Game Changers in the EMEA region. The team was amongst the top GC teams in EMEA and also qualified for the Game Changers Championship event in Berlin. They finished in 5th-6th place and had a great showing.

Guild X is ranked at the 65th position on the global list with a total sum of $70,019. The team recently competed in the Game Changers Series 1 of EMEA and finished 4th.

