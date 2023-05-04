The Guard vs Moist Moguls - NA Valorant Challengers League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Valorant Challengers League (VCL) is the qualification tournament for the Ascension League at the end of the 2023 VCT season. The winner will gain partnership status for the next two years and get to play in the International Leagues. NA VCL is arguably one of the most stacked and popular among the various Challengers leagues hosted worldwide.

Split 2 of the NA Valorant Challengers League is currently in its third week. The week started with a competitive series between Disguised and Turtle Troop and was followed by a showdown between OREsports and FaZe Clan.

In keeping with the league's tradition, there will be two matches today: the first between M80 and Shopify Rebellion and the second featuring The Guard and Moist Moguls. Here's all the information you might want for today's second game.

Moist Esports @MoistEsports 10,000 more hours and G2 might’ve stood a chance gg 10,000 more hours and G2 might’ve stood a chance gg https://t.co/Qw4IAiLswU

The Guard vs Moist Moguls: Who will win this Week 8 Group B match of 2023 NA Valorant Challengers League

Predictions

The Guard is one of the most popular Valorant teams in North America. They rose to fame after defeating giants like 100 Thieves in VCT Challengers 1 in 2022. The side had even represented North America in Masters Reykjavik that year. Although they failed to make it into the partnership format, the team's performance looks good as ever, both mechanically and strategically.

Moist Moguls entered the Open Qualifiers for NA VCL this year as a team of free-agents but quickly rose in ranks to prove their mettle. The team was acquired by Ludwig, one of the owners of Moist Esports, and had a hot and cold performance throughout Split 1.

This split has been looking very good for the team so far. Their Duelist Tyler "sym" Porter has been having an excellent run with the fifth-highest ACS so far in the tournament.

Both sides are pretty evenly matched. The Guard have more experience playing in high-pressure situations against tougher opponents, which might give them an edge in today's series.

Head-to-head

These two teams haven't played against each other in an official Valorant tournament to date.

Recent results

Both teams won their two games in Split 2 of NA VCL 2023. The Guard defeated FaZe Clan and OREsports in the first two weeks of the split without dropping a map. Moist Moguls, on the other hand, beat MAD Lions in Week 6 and G2 Esports in Week 7, only dropping a single map against the latter.

Potential lineups

The Guard @TheGuard



We are already in playoffs + @JoshRTz was frying in scrims yesterday = he will be subbing in for @texerino today for our match vs Moist Moguls.

P.S. Reddit detectives, chill, roster lock was last week - tex is still on the team :)

The Guard

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Michael " neT " Bernet

" Bernet Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

Moist Moguls

Brady "thief" Dever

Dever Alex "aproto" Protopapas

Protopapas Brock "brawk" Somerhalder

Somerhalder Xavier "flyuh" Carlson (IGL)

Carlson (IGL) Tyler " sym " Porter

" Porter Tanishq "Tanizhq" Sabharwal (Coach)

Where to watch

You can watch the series live on Knights Arena's official Twitch channel as well as the official YouTube channel of Valorant North America. If you prefer the additional sprinkling of salt and banter along with your match, you can tune into watch-parties hosted by streamers and players such as Subroza and tarik.

The Guard will go up against Moist Moguls on May 4, 2023, at 2:30 pm PDT/11:30 pm CET /4 am IST (next day).

