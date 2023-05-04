"They are just not as experienced on Split" - Coach b0i talks about Talon Esports' underwhelming performances on Split in  VCT 2023: Pacific League

Only one match was held on Week 6, Day 3 of VCT 2023: Pacific League. Thailand's Talon Esports and Singapore's Paper Rex went head-to-head in this matchup. While the match was closely fought, with both teams demonstrating superb performances, Paper Rex came out on top at the end of the day with a scoreline of 2-1. Talon Esports won the first map of Pearl with a score of 13-11. However, the second and third maps were won by Paper Rex with a score of 13-4 (Split) and 13-10 (Fracture), respectively.

VCT 2023: Pacific League is a Valorant tournament currently underway in Seoul, South Korea. Riot Games are organizing it, and it went live on March 25, 2023. The top three teams from this league will make their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. The League Plays will conclude on May 16, 2023, and the Playoffs on May 28, 2023.

TLN b0i talks about the team's performance on Split in VCT 2023: Pacific League

After Week 6, Day 3 VCT 2023: Pacific League match between Talon Esports and Paper Rex concluded, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to ask a few questions to b0i in scrum interviews. Aaron "b0i" Thao is an American coach who is currently coaching Talon Esports. b0i was questioned about the team's struggles on the map Split, where they have been losing matches in a one-sided manner.

To answer this question, the coach had to say the following:

"I think for Split, it's kind of individual. My players, individually they are just not as experienced on Split in general and that's okay. It's a learning process. Our last two-three Split games that we played in the league have not been too pretty. But the players and the coaching staff as well, we are still confident that we can at least put up a fight because it's hard not to play Split.

According to b0i, Talon Esports' current roster doesn't have enough experience on the map Split. He pointed out that their performances have been sub-optimal in the last few matches they have played on the map. However, he is optimistic about the team and believes it's all a part of the learning process.

You kind of have to play Split right now in the current map pool. So, yeah, it's just a little bit of inexperience. We're not really familiar with the timings and you know kind of not having, I wouldn't say general understanding but it's kind of rough how the current meta is right now."

The coach also stated that despite the team's underwhelming performance on Split, they couldn't avoid the map as it is part of the active map pool. They are not quite familiar with the timings on the map and, as a result, often find themselves being caught off guard.

Previously, JitboyS from Talon Esports also pointed out that the team's strategies and calls made during the game are not up to the mark, and they need to work together as a team to improve them.

Talon Esports will be facing Gen.G next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. Fans can catch this match live on May 6, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

Poll : 0 votes