Viper is a Controller Agent in Valorant who brings a range of toxic utilities into the game. She is one of the best Controller Agents in a wide range of maps with her crafty lineups and site utility setups that are hard to counter for newcomers and experienced players. The U.S.-based character has a utility kit with abilities like Snake Bite, Poison Cloud, Toxic Screen, and her Ultimate ability, Viper's Pit.

When exposed to any of Viper’s utilities, players experience short-term health and armor decay leaving them prone to close-range gunshots or damage during retake or spike-defusal situations. The abilities are fuel-based and recharge over time which is beneficial in attacking and defending.

Despite the powerful aid that Viper offers in a game of Valorant, she isn’t unshakable and can be dealt with with a tad bit of coordination within the team. In this article, we will talk about the 5 tips to counter Viper in Valorant.

Best ways to counter Viper in Valorant

1) Observe the toxin levels

Viper's utilities, like Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud, are fuel-based and can be exhausted quickly. Players can use it to their advantage by monitoring Viper’s toxin levels and waiting for them to run out of fuel. Once the utilities go down, the enemy team can push to the site before the toxin level recharges to an active capacity.

2) Utilize flash Agents

Many Agents offer flash abilities to help blind Viper. Having Agents like Skye, KAY/O, Phoenix, or Reyna as allies can help, as they can flash through Viper's utilities like Toxic Screen and Poison Orb. This is a risky move, as enemy players could be holding angles on the other side. However, players can pull it off with proper teamwork.

3) Gather intel on Viper's position

Viper is good for holding specific spots on a map with her vision-blocking abilities. Initiator abilities like Sova’s Own Drone or Recon Dart can help tag her location. In other options, Fade’s Haunt or Skye’s Trailblazer can also be used to locate her. This will result in easy elimination as you have lured her out of her utility area.

4) Play aggressively with your team

Entering Viper’s area of defense can be tricky as she stands out at denying entry and controlling sites in Valorant. Any player who crosses her active utilities suffers from health decay, making it easier for her to prey on you. To tackle that and avoid getting outplayed by her sneaky playstyle, you need to take the fight to her. Pushing aggressively as a team will catch her off guard, and she won't be able to defend herself from enemies coming from different directions. This strategy is also effective while challenging her inside the Viper’s Pit.

5) Use of Agents with mobility

Viper’s abilities can be dodged by Agents with good mobility or ones that can use their abilities to bypass her setup. Duelist Agents like Jett, Raze, or Yoru, who have abilities like dash, satchel jump, and teleportation, can assist in maneuvering around her hazard zone and catching her by surprise. You can also use Yoru’s Dimensional Drift to pass through her utilities and enter her pit to catch her unprepared.

Remember that these tips are general guidelines, and their benefit relies on your team's specific scenario, map, and composition. Adapting and experimenting with different approaches to see what works for your team is very important. So keep playing, learning, and adjusting your strategies to handle her effectively in Valorant.