Top 3 Pokimane Valorant moments that took the internet by surprise

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the most popular streamers on the scene right now. She has been an advocate for gaming and has added several titles to her collection in the last couple of years.

The Canadian streamer took up Valorant as soon as it came out and has been grinding away ever since. The 25-year-old has revealed how she's addicted to the Riot Games FPS on many occasions.

Pokimane has made a name for herself on the professional circuit and is often found streaming alongside Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek and Shahzeb "ShahZam" Khan, amongst others.

Naturally, she has had her fair share of the good and bad moments, which have more or less become a part of her highlight reel.

Pokimane has had a bittersweet relationship with Valorant

1) Reaching the Immortal rank in Valorant

The Morocco-born star has reached the Diamond tier several times, but she took things to another level in Episode 3 Act 2 by hitting the Immortal rank.

Pokimane has finally entered the elite group of the top 0.5% of Valorant's players (Image via EarlyGame)

After a relentless uphill climb, the broadcaster has finally entered the top 0.5% of Valorant’s best players.

More importantly, Pokimane also shared some tips for others to get better at the FPS, including aim training, communication, trying out multiple agents, and being good at eco.

2) Knife fail

Valorant players often knife enemies by tailing and sneaking up on them. Pokimane tried to do the same on A site at Ascent, but the outcome was hilarious.

The internet sensation spotted Jett on the A site and started walking towards her aiming to take her down with the knife.

Everything was going great before she failed to land the blow. Jett immediately switched from the Operator to her Classic pistol, and it only took a couple of shots to the head to knock over the Among Us sensation. Nobody in the lobby could believe what they had witnessed.

Pokimane might have scores of clips to reiterate how she's worthy of the rank. Sadly, this one doesn't make the cut.

3) Insane Ace clutch

Despite having five duelists in Valorant, Pokimane has a knack for playing Raze. Over the last few months, the online star has bagged several clutch plays, but the one she shared recently serves as the cherry on the cake.

Pokimane was streaming with Felix "xQc" Lengyel, and things were going great until she was the last player standing.

However, she knocked out Reyna before opping across the Sage Wall using her Satchel Charge.

Pokimane after dropping an insane Ace clutch (Image via Pokimane/Twitch)

She was able to eliminate Sage and the newly revived Cypher, leaving her in an intense 1v2 situation. However, Poki used the Satchel Charge again and knocked out Killjoy with the "showstopper" before landing a couple of bursts to eliminate Jett.

Everyone in the lobby was left flabbergasted, including xQc, who couldn't fathom what had transpired.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

