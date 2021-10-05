Top 3 teams to watch out for in Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier

The Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier will start on October 11. A total of 10 teams will compete for a slot in the Valorant Champions 2021, which is set be the biggest Valorant event of this year. The tournament will see the top 16 teams around the globe competing to be the best team of the year.

After months of hard work and competition, the APAC Last Chance Qualifier will be the final chance for the Asian teams to secure a slot in the Valorant Champions 2021 this December. The 10 qualified teams for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier are as follows:

Paper Rex

Full Sense

Boom Esports

Reject

Northeption

Fennel

Nuturn Gaming

F4Q

Damwon Gaming

Global Esports

3 teams with most potential at Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier

All qualified teams for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier are among the top teams of SEA, Korea, Japan and South Asia. We take a look at the top three teams who have the potential to surprise every other team at the event:

1) Nuturn Gaming

Nuturn Gaming is one of the top teams from Korea. They qualified for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier after finishing second in the Korean circuit points leaderboard.

Nuturn Gaming was excellent in the Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters - Reykjavik. The Korean side finished third in the tournament. However, they have had a tough time in Stage 3 after some recent shuffling in the squad. Despite that, Nuturn Gaming will surely be one of the teams to look for at the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

2) Paper Rex

Paper Rex qualified for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier after finishing third in the SEA circuit points leaderboard behind X10 Esports and Team Secret. Paper Rex also qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 3 Masters - Berlin. However, they failed to perform as per expectations.

Paper Rex @pprxteam We're incredibly excited to announce that 🇸🇬Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie will be joining our VALORANT roster!"Jinggg" will replace Zhan Teng "shiba" Toh on the starting roster, with the latter player being moved to a substitute position. We're incredibly excited to announce that 🇸🇬Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie will be joining our VALORANT roster!"Jinggg" will replace Zhan Teng "shiba" Toh on the starting roster, with the latter player being moved to a substitute position. https://t.co/PCgGGuR80e

After the end of the Berlin Masters, Paper Rex has made some changes to its roster. Wang Jing "Jinggg" Jie joined the squad and Zhan Teng "Shiba" Toh was moved to a substitute position. It will be interesting to see how the team performs after the recent shuffle.

3) Global Esports

Global Esports is the only South Asian team to qualify for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. They won the Valorant Conquerors Championship to qualify for the event.

Global Esports has dominated the South Asian Valorant scene for quite a while. As such, the APAC Last Chance Qualifier is the only chance for a team from the region to make its mark on the bigger stage.

With that in mind, they will surely try to show their best in the event. The team recently appointed Josh "Shinobi" Abastado as their head coach. Shinobi's experience will surely be a key to the team in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee