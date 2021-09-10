Top 5 players to look out for in Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin will start today and 15 top teams from around the globe will duke it out to be crowned the world's best.

The Berlin Masters is going to be the biggest international LAN event the game has ever seen since its release. Each and every team in the top 15 will be fighting tooth and nail to represent their organizations and regions the best they can

The pressure of a LAN event is always higher than anything. However, there are some players who can handle this pressure quite efficiently. In this article, we take a look at five players who can stand out from the rest in the Valorant Champion Tour Masters Berlin.

5 players to look out for in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters in Berlin:

1. Tenz (Sentinels):

Sentinels' Tyson “Tenz” Ngo is arguably the best Valorant player in the world currently. Tenz's raw aggression, godlike reflexes and sharp aim are key to the Sentinel's success.

Tyson “Tenz” Ngo of Sentinels (Image via Riot)

Tenz usually picks the duelist role and helps his team with early frags, which usually gives his team the early man advantage. He was the MVP of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik as well. Fans are waiting to see him in Berlin, helping his team retain their throne.

2. Cned (Acend):

Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek of Acend is an emerging player hailing from Turkey. The 19-year-old has played a vital role in Acend's qualification to the Berlin Masters.

Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek of Acend (Image via Red Bull)

Cned as Jett with an Operator in hand is almost unbeatable on the server. However, his versatility allows him to switch roles as per the team's need as well.

Asuna (100 Thieves):

Peter 'Asuna' Mazurykis one of the youngest sensations from 100 Thieves. Asuna is most impactful when he fills the duelist role for his team.

Peter 'Asuna' Mazurykis of 100 Thieves (Image via 100 Thieves)

100 Thieves need the best out of him in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin to take the results in their favor.

Lakia (Vision Strikers):

After an excellent performance in the Reykjavik Masters with Nuturn Gaming, Kim “Lakia” Jong-min is back again in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. This time around, he is back with the Vision Strikers logo on his jersey.

Lakia will represent Vision Striker this time (Image via Riot)

Lakia is highly influential with his initiator roles. His experience will be instrumental to the Vision Strikers' success in the Berlin Masters.

Mixwell (G2 Esports):

G2 Esports' captain Óscar Cañellas "Mixwell" Colochowill surely be a player to watch in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. Mixwell switches his role in the team as per the team's need. He is highly impactful in any given role.

Deja de enviar MDs. pic.twitter.com/5W45x0u9qj — G2 m1xwell (@Mixwell) September 9, 2021

Also Read

Mixwell's experience as a former CS:GO professional will surely help G2 Esports in the Valorant Champions Tour Berlin run.

Edited by Danyal Arabi