Top 5 Sheriff skins in Valorant for 1775 VP or under

Valorant has some of the most attractive weapon skins in the first-person shooter genre.

Apart from animations, most weapon skins in the game carry unique audio effects which play upon shooting, reloading, or connecting headshots. Both animations and audio effects enhance the experience of using weapons.

However, Valorant weapon skins often don’t come cheap. Their prices start at 875 VP ($10) and can go up to 2475 VP ($30).

Reaver Sheriff, Minima Sheriff, and 3 other pocket-friendly Sheriff skins in Valorant

The Sheriff is the costliest and most hard-hitting pistol in Valorant. It is capable of killing fully shielded enemies with just one shot to the head at close range.

Due to its ability to deal devastating damage, the Sheriff is the weapon of choice for eco-rounds. Fans of the game have even gone as far as to call it a pocket Operator.

Listed below are five of the best Sheriff skins that players can get on a budget.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

1) Ion Sheriff

The Ion Sheriff is one of the best-looking skins in the game. It features a futuristic theme, with a white body and blue accents.

Upon firing, the Ion Sheriff produces a blue flame instead of smoke at the end of the muzzle. When players get the last kill in a round, the opponent explodes in a blast of blue energy. The skin features a blue electric ball in the bullet chamber when upgraded.

The Ion Sheriff is available for a price of 1775 VP ($23) and has four upgrade levels. However, the skin has no variants.

2) Reaver Sheriff

The Reaver Sheriff needs no introduction. It is one of the most popular skins in the Valorant community. The skin, which arrived in the game in November 2020, gives off a dark and mysterious aura.

The skin's reload animation is unlike any other in the game. It involves the player levitating to pull out a magazine and fill it up.

The Reaver Sheriff skin can be purchased for 1775 VP ($23). It has four upgrade levels as well as four variants.

3) Magepunk Sheriff

The Magepunk Sheriff is a steampunk-styled skin. It features a transparent tube with electricity jolting through it. The default version comes with a black and golden cover.

The finishing animation of the skin is quite intriguing, as it involves enemies being trapped in a tube and getting shocked by electricity.

The Magepunk Sheriff is available for 1775 VP ($23). Like the Reaver Sheriff, it has four upgrade levels and four variants.

4) Minima Sheriff

As its name suggests, the Minima Sheriff is simple and minimalistic in appearance. While it doesn't feature extravagant colors or a phenomenal design often associated with weapon cosmetics, the skin still offers a unique spin on the default Sheriff in Valorant.

The Minima Sheriff features a halo ring-like trigger that shines bright. The skin has no special sound effects or animations. The body is matte black in color with some white accents.

The Minima Sheriff skin can be purchased for 1275 VP ($16). It has no variants or upgrade levels.

5) Wasteland Sheriff

If Valorant players want something that isn’t over the top or too fancy, the Wasteland Sheriff is the way to go.

The weapon skin is simple in that it doesn’t carry any special animations or sound effects. It looks like wood, plastic, nuts, and bolts have been taped together to form the weapon. However, players cannot go wrong with the design.

The Wasteland Sheriff skin can be purchased for 1275 VP ($16). It has no variants or upgrade levels.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh