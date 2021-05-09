Top 5 Valorant agent's ultimate ability synergy in Split

Valorant is all about exhibiting a team game, so if the abilities of the agents are well-synergized, it becomes easy to play.

In Valorant, players don’t only require good aim but also need to use the abilities at the right place and time. The game has 15 agents, and every choice has a set of capabilities. However, if the skills of two or more agents are synergized, that team can defeat enemies with ease.

Teammates need to have cooperation and communication to understand each other. Having two agents come in and use their abilities correctly will make it tough for enemies to handle. This is why a perfect agent combination is also required while playing Valorant.

Split has high elevations, ropes, and narrow angles. Hence, a combination of powers can allow one agent to support another one in this map.

The following are the top 5 Valorant agent combinations for ultimate ability synergy in Split.

Top 5 Agent combinations for ultimate synergy in Valorant’s Split

#5 - Sage and Raze

Sage and Raze, individually, are the two top picks for Split in Valorant. Sage is a support agent who can hold a site for longer. Raze, as a duelist, can damage enemies and mobilize herself all over the map.

The two agents are effective on this map. Sage’s abilities, like Slow and Barrier Orb, can create a powerful combination with Raze’s Paint Shells, Boom Bot, and her ultimate: Showstopper.

Sage can easily use her Barrier Orb ability and use Slow Orb in A Main or B Main to hold a site when in defense. Raze, on the other hand, can throw a Paint Shell or use her ultimate on the enemies.

The Slow Orb slows down the opponent’s movement, which allows Raze to get easy kills. Raze can mobilize faster with her Blast Pack to get hold of the enemies. She can also release her Boom Bot to get more kills.

#4 - Brimstone and Sage

Brimstone (L) is one of the heaviest agents in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Brimstone and Sage can be another deadly combination in Valorant's Spilt. Their synergy mechanism works similar to Raze and Sage’s combo works.

When Sage’s Slow Orb ability is combined with Brimstone’s ultimate Orbital Strike ability, it’s easy to get the enemies into the death trap.

While on the defense, Sage can Slow Orb the A Main or B Main, where the enemies are pushing. This is to resist opposing players from moving away faster from the spot. After that, Brimstone can track the position of the enemies on the map and launch the Orbital Strike there.

#3 - Sova and Raze

Sova's ultimate can be effective with Raze in A Main and B Main (Image via Riot Games)

The ultimate synergy of both Sova and Raze can become too tough for the opposing team to handle in Valorant. This initiator and duelist duo is powerful in this map and causes destruction when together. Sova is great with finding the position of the opponents and Raze can easily explode those spots if she gets the right information.

Sova can reveal the enemies’ position with his Recon Bolt. After the revelation, he can use his ultimate, Hunter’s Fury, along with Raze’s ultimate: Showstopper. It will become difficult for enemies to escape both and can mainly be used when they are in close range.

#2 - Breach and Jett

Breach can blind the narrow angles in Split (Image via Youtube)

Breach is known for his strong flashes in Valorant. Apart from that, his Fault Lines and Rolling Thunder can shut down an entire area. These abilities can synergize well with Jett.

Split has got narrow angles which benefit Breach to utilize his abilities like Fault Lines and Rolling Thunder. This will also allow Jett to rush to the site faster with her Updraft and Tailwind abilities. The Breach and Jett synergy is effective when on the attacking site. They can easily get into the site and take their position after the plant.

#1 - Sova and Sage

Sova’s ultimate ability can synergize well with Sage’s Slow Orb and Barrier Orb. It is quite similar to how Sage’s synergy with Brimstone or Raze works in Valorant.

In Split, when Sage walls A Main or B Main during a heavy push, opponent players often try to break the barrier to get it. At that point, if she Slow Orbs them on the other side of the wall, it becomes hard for them to move back. Sova can then use his Hunter’s Fury to kill them. If his ultimate is not ready, using Shock Dart can also be a great substitute.

He can also use his Recon Bolt or Owl Drone before doing it to tag the enemies and then use his ultimate.