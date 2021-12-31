Top 5 Valorant content creators of 2021

Valorant has been one of the most popular games of 2021. Riot Games' tactical shooter has reached newer heights this year. New agents, maps, features, and other in-game components have attracted many new gamers. The competitive scenario game makes it more interesting for players.

However, people have enjoyed watching the game on the livestream as well. Some content creators take that opportunity and deliver some excellent content around Valorant.

Valorant streamers who have been the most popular through 2021

5) ShahZam

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan is a Valorant professional currently playing for North American side Sentinels. He has achieved a lot this year with his team, Sentinels.

However, aside from being a professional player, ShahZam also streams his gameplay live on Twitch. Sentinels' IGL loves to communicate with his fans on his livestreams and create excellent content for them.

ShahZam is undoubtedly one of the best Valorant content creators across the world.

4) Tarik

Tarik "tarik" Celik of Evil Geniuses has produced some quality and highly engaging Valorant content this year. He is a former CS: GO professional and has always been thinking about switching to Valorant. However, he enjoys the Riot's shooter as a content creator.

With over 1.2M followers on Twitch, Tarik is one of the best content creators around the globe. His aggressive play style and intense gameplay attract lots of viewers to his streams.

3) Sinatraa

Jay "sinatraa" Won is another popular Valorant streamer from the USA. The former Overwatch player is currently plying his trade in Riot's shooter as a content creator for Sentinels.

Sinatraa regularly streams his gameplay on Twitch and connects with his audience. With 1.2M followers on Twitch, he has made his mark as a creator this year.

2) TenZ

TenZ is another professional player from Sentinels who is currently one of the best players in the world. He started his journey in Valorant as a content creator for Cloud9 Blue before joining Sentinels to play the game professionally.

However, he never stopped creating content on the game despite playing it professionally. TenZ's aggressive playstyle and excellent sniping skills attract viewers to his stream.

1) AverageJonas

While talking about Valorant content, the first name that comes to everyone's mind is Jonas "AverageJonas" Navarsete. He is a Norwegian commentator, analyst, and content creator for Team Liquid.

AverageJonas streams regularly on Twitch and loves to connect with his viewers. His tutorial videos of Sova, Viper, and Brimstone's line-ups have been praised by almost all Valorant fans.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer