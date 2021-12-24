Top 5 Valorant teams of 2021

Valorant esports has seen significant growth this year. Since the game's release in June 2020, Riot has always tried to uplift the competitive part of the game. The first-person hero shooter title has attracted lots of players in this year and a half. Many former Counter-Strike professionals have retired from Valve's tactical shooter to explore new opportunities in Valorant.

Riot organized multiple regional tournaments in 2021 alongside three international LAN events, including the recently concluded Valorant Champions 2021. While many teams around the globe have had a successful year in terms of trophies and performances, choosing the best 5 will always be difficult.

However, the following teams have had a stand-out 2021 and deserve to be lauded as the year nears its end.

Best Valorant Duelist teams in 2021

5) Team Liquid

Team Liquid has been excellent throughout the year. They were the champions of VCT 2021: EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Finals and qualified for Reykjavik Masters, the first international LAN event of the game. However, they struggled to perform in Stage 3 and later secured a spot in Valorant Champions 2021 by winning the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier.

Team Liquid performed extremely well in the recently concluded Valorant Champions 2021. It will be interesting to see how they perform in the upcoming VCT 2022.

4) Sentinels

Sentinels has been one of the most dominant teams this year. The North American side was unbeatable for a fair share of time this year. They won the Reykjavik Masters last May without losing a single map in the competition.

The team struggled a bit in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin and in the recently concluded Valorant Champions 2021. However, the recent failure cannot surpass the achievements they had in this year.

3) KRU Esports

KRU Esports is the best team from South America and represented the LATAM region in all three international LAN events this year. Alongside Sentinels and Crazy Raccoon, they are the only teams to have participated in all three LAN events this year. KRU Esports was the semi-finalist of the Valorant Champions 2021.

After a slow start in early 2021, KRU Esports has become a domitable force in the second half of the year. The Argentine side pulled off some remarkable upsets in the recently concluded Valorant Champions 2021.

2) Gambit Esports

Gambit Esports has been one of the most consistent teams in the world this year. The Russian squad was the runner-up of the recently concluded Valorant Champions 2021.

Gambit Esports started this year by winning VCT 2021: CIS Stage 1 Masters. However, they failed to qualify for Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. But they came back stronger in Stage 3 and went on to win the Berlin Masters. They are also the finalists of Valorant Champions 2021. Though they lost the final, Gambit were surely one of the best teams in the world this year.

1) Acend

Acend won the Valorant Champions 2021 and became the first-ever world champion of this game. The European side was excellent throughout the year.

Acend started the year by winning VCT 2021: Europe Stage 1 Masters. However, they struggled a bit in the middle of the year, and failed to qualify for Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. However, Acend came back stronger in Stage 3 and represented their region in the Berlin Masters to secure a slot in the Valorant Champions 2021.

The team ended the year on a high note by lifting the Valorant esports crown this month and becoming world champions. Acend has undoubtedly been the best team of 2021.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

