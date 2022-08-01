trent Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant fans are pretty interested in the setup and settings that professional Valorant players use when competing. A considerable section of the community is into esports, meaning that pros have a huge following, and fans would like to know more about their idols.
Trent “trent” Cairns is a 17-year-old American professional who plays for The Guard. He has won over $17,000 by competing in various Valorant tournaments.
Trent mainly plays as Sova, Skye, and KAY/O and joined the Guard this January. After the teenage wunderkind joined the roster, something clicked for the team and propelled them to win more bouts.
They beat top teams such as OpTic Gaming, Cloud9, and Sentinels in the Stage 1 Challengers playoffs, clinching the top seed in North America.
All of trent’s Valorant settings
trent is a dangerous combination of clever utility usage and perfectly-timed aggression, making him irreplaceable for his team. He scored the third highest Average Combat Score (ACS) of 240.8, only falling short of North America’s top duelists, Cloud9’s Nathan “leaf” Orf and Version1’s Erik “penny” Penny, at the VCT NA Stage 1 Challengers.
He’s barely had a year of competitive play under his belt, but trent continues to put up numbers against the best players in the region. He continues to display the poise of far more experienced players.
Here are trent’s Valorant crosshair and video settings as per prosettings.net:
Mouse
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.15
- eDPI: 240
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.009
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Only in Buy Phase
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Unknown
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Equipment
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Razer Viper Mini
- Keyboard: Redragon K522 TKL White
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue
The Guard’s next match will be against Sentinels in the Upper Bracket Quarter Final in the VCT NA Last Chance Qualifiers on August 5.