trent Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant fans are pretty interested in the setup and settings that professional Valorant players use when competing. A considerable section of the community is into esports, meaning that pros have a huge following, and fans would like to know more about their idols.

Trent “trent” Cairns is a 17-year-old American professional who plays for The Guard. He has won over $17,000 by competing in various Valorant tournaments.

Trent mainly plays as Sova, Skye, and KAY/O and joined the Guard this January. After the teenage wunderkind joined the roster, something clicked for the team and propelled them to win more bouts.

They beat top teams such as OpTic Gaming, Cloud9, and Sentinels in the Stage 1 Challengers playoffs, clinching the top seed in North America.

All of trent’s Valorant settings

trent is a dangerous combination of clever utility usage and perfectly-timed aggression, making him irreplaceable for his team. He scored the third highest Average Combat Score (ACS) of 240.8, only falling short of North America’s top duelists, Cloud9’s Nathan “leaf” Orf and Version1’s Erik “penny” Penny, at the VCT NA Stage 1 Challengers.

He’s barely had a year of competitive play under his belt, but trent continues to put up numbers against the best players in the region. He continues to display the poise of far more experienced players.

Here are trent’s Valorant crosshair and video settings as per prosettings.net:

Mouse

DPI: 1600

1600 Sensitivity: 0.15

0.15 eDPI: 240

240 Zoom Sensitivity: 1.009

1.009 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Green Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 2

2 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 2: E

E Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Only in Buy Phase

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

1280x960 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Unknown

Unknown VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

ZOWIE XL2546 Mouse: Razer Viper Mini

Razer Viper Mini Keyboard: Redragon K522 TKL White

Redragon K522 TKL White Headset: HyperX Cloud II

HyperX Cloud II Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue

The Guard’s next match will be against Sentinels in the Upper Bracket Quarter Final in the VCT NA Last Chance Qualifiers on August 5.

