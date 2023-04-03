True Rippers vs Gods Reign - Valorant Challengers South Asia: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The first Split of Valorant Challengers League: South Asia began on March 18, 2023. This regional event featured ten best-performing teams from India and South Asia. VCL South Asia kicked off with its League Stage which will go on for four weeks, followed by the Playoffs, which will commence on April 14.
In the League Stage, the ten participating teams are initially divided into two groups of five. After four weeks of matchups, the top three from each group will be promoted into the playoffs, with the bottom two teams, four in total, being eliminated.
Week 3 will end with a firecracker match between two teams based out of the Indian subcontinent - True Rippers and Gods Reign.
True Rippers vs. Gods Reign: Who will win this Week 3 matchup in Valorant Challengers South Asia: Split 1
Both teams are in Group A, with Gods Reign sitting at the second spot and True Rippers just behind them. A stalwart of the Indian Valorant scene, Velocity Gaming (VLT) sits comfortably at the top of this group.
Predictions
True Rippers’ last two matches have been a win and a loss, both by a margin of two maps, making their form unpredictable.
Gods Reign has been displaying consistent form after losing their first VCL SA match against Velocity. Their two matches after the first have been comfortable wins. With an unwavering record and the stats to show, Gods Reign looks to be the favorite for this matchup.
Head to Head
These two Indian teams have never played against each other in an official Valorant event.
Recent Results
True Rippers have shown a roller-coaster performance, with a win against MLT Esports for their first match. But then they lost in a monumental fashion against Velocity Gaming, losing consecutive maps with a 2-13 scoreline. An underdog victory against Gods Reign might be the morale booster that this team needs. While sitting at third does mean that they will qualify for the playoffs, they might need to ride their luck a little if they lose out on this one.
Gods Reign, on the other hand, has been on the rise after losing their first match against VLT. They followed up their opening defeat with two straight 2-0 victories against GodLike Esports and MLT Esports. With this growth in form, they are on the advantageous side and should easily secure that second spot on the leaderboards.
Potential Lineups
True Rippers
- Philip ‘Aryu’ Vergara
- Nereus ‘d1srupt’ Lico
- Aditya ‘Pixelzz’ Gulhane
- Chogyal ‘Kaizen’ Bhutia
- Saaransh ‘Whimp’ Dang
- Shravana Kumar ‘Techno’ Sahoo (Substitute)
- Francis "Rabbet" Buñag (Coach)
Gods Reign
- Vibhor ‘vibhor’ Vaid
- Garvit ‘Ember’ Nehra
- Aman ‘Hoax’ Yadav
- Nick ‘tixx’ Quinn
- Kale ‘Autumn’ Dunne
- Simar ‘psydreams’ Sethi (Substitute)
- Abhisek "GodspeedxD" Bajaj (Coach)
Where To Watch
Fans of these teams or the South Asian Valorant scene can watch these teams go head to head in the VCL South Asia Week 3 on Valorant Esports South Asia’s and NODWIN Gaming’s YouTube channels. NODWIN Gaming’s LOCO channel also offers a stream with Hindi commentary. The match is scheduled for Monday, April 3, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST/ 9:30 pm PHT (Manila Time).
