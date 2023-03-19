Gods Reign vs Velocity Gaming - Valorant Challengers League South Asia: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Valorant Challengers League (VCL) South Asia is set to kick off its first game of the tournament, with Gods Reign taking on Velocity Gaming. Fans from the region have waited long for the VCT to commence and watch their favorite teams battle it out.
There will be 10 teams from the region facing each other in the Valorant Challengers League South Asia for a slot at the VCT Pacific Ascension tournament. Alongside Ascension, players will also fight for a prize pool of $140,000.
The first game will feature two exceptionally strong sides, Gods Reign and Velocity Gaming. Let's look at which team has the upper hand.
Gods Reign vs Velocity Gaming at Valorant Challengers League South Asia - Who will win opening game?
On the first day of the Valorant Challengers League South Asia, Gods Reign will meet Velocity Gaming at the League Stage of the tournament.
Predictions
Gods Reign were an exceptional team in the Penta Pro Series back in 2022. While they lost to Revenant Esports at the Lower bracket finals, they displayed resilience against teams like Reckoning Esports, Vorpal Swords, and Wide Swing.
Velocity Gaming also had a great run in the recent Penta Pro Series. While both Gods Reign and Velocity Gaming were considered strong, the latter played more matches in the series and also won more games.
Velocity Gaming defeated Revenant Esports thrice throughout the tournament, but forfeited to BOOM Esports during the finale.
While both rosters house strong talent, Velocity Gaming has a slightly higher chance of winning the opening game of the Valorant Challengers League South Asia.
Head-to-head
Gods Reign and Velocity Gaming have not competed against each other in the past, according to vlr.gg. This makes predicting the winner somewhat difficult and it is yet to be seen how the teams will perform against each other.
Recent results
The most recent game for Gods Reign's Valorant roster was during the Penta Pro Series, where they triumphed against three teams. However, they only played five matches in the tournament and participated in the NSG YUDDHA P2: All India event, winning against Reckoning Esports at the Grand Finals.
For Velocity Gaming, the roster has performed significantly better in recent times. Their most recent peak performance was during the Penta Pro Series, where they defeated Revenant multiple times. Velocity had to forfeit their game against BOOM.
Potential lineups
Gods Reign
- Vibhor "vibhoRR" Vaid
- Garvit "Ember" Nehra
- Aman "Hoax" Yadav
- Nick "tixx" Quinn
- Kale "Autumn" Dunne
- Simar "psydreams" Sethi
Velocity Gaming
- Adam "ec1s" Eccles
- Sagnik "helff" Roy
- Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das
- Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar
- Domagoj "doma" Fancev
- Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma
When and where to watch
Fans will be able to watch the opening game of the Valorant Challengers League South Asia live on the official NODWIN GAMING handles on Twitch.tv on March 19, 2023, at 7 pm IST / 2:30 pm CET / 6:30 am PDT.