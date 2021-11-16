Valorant 3.10 update expected patch size for PC

Riot Games' Valorant has very quickly found itself becoming one of the most popular multiplayer games. With a high number of concurrent players and newer users joining every day, the developer regularly adds fresh content updates to keep the title exciting and relevant.

One of the most anticipated updates in recent memory to Riot's competitive 5v5 shooter is set to drop in less than a day. Patch 3.10 promises to be an exciting venture and is accompanied by Valorant's sharply dressed marksman, Chamber.

Valorant Patch 3.10: Expected content and size

Previous patch sizes for the game have ranged between 1.5 GB to 2 GB. Patch 2.08, released in April, was 1.5 GB in size. With the new client, it has become harder to keep a note of the patch sizes.

However, the latest Valorant patch 3.10 is expected to be approximately 2 GB in size.

The patch, along with Chamber, will further add changes like Agent Profile and Tournament Update. The former allows players to assign specific keybinds to specific agents, allowing more freedom and comfort.

Tournament Update makes it mandatory for users to verify their phone numbers to enter Valorant Tournaments.

The patch is also set to drop the new Magepunk 2.0 bundle. The sequel to the highly successful machinic Magepunk will be available in the following chromas — Blue, Green, Pink, and Gold.

Gamers will be excited to learn that an Operator skin has been officially confirmed. The bundle is also expected to have both Phantom and Vandal skins.

When to expect patch to drop?

The usual timing for patch notes for Valorant updates is from 6.00 am PDT. The server finally goes down around 2.00 pm PDT, and it takes around an hour for maintenance to be completed and the update to be live.

To find out when the update comes out in different parts of the world, check here.

Brief about Chamber

The official description of Chamber states:

"Well dressed and well-armed, French weapons designer Chamber expels aggressors with deadly precision. He leverages his custom arsenal to hold the line and pick off enemies from afar, with a contingency built for every plan."

With a diverse set of abilities to fall back on, Chamber promises to be an exciting new prospect and a breath of fresh air for gamers. The agent also brings his own contract to complete, with unique rewards like a gun buddy, sprays, and a classic skin.

