When is Valorant 3.10 update coming out for PC? All you need to know about the latest patch

Valorant's latest patch 3.10 is dropping today, November 16, and fans cannot wait to get their hands on it. It is perhaps the most anticipated patches in recent times and players around the world do not have to wait much longer to finally experience it.

What is Valorant Patch 3.10 expected to bring?

Patch 3.10 has been touted as bringing new major updates like Agent Profiles and Tournament Updates, which have been asked by the community for some time.

The patch is also going to release a new skin bundle. The wonky nature of the 'Radiant Crisis - 1' bundle has been greatly appreciated by the players, and Riot is looking forward to capitalizing on that momentum.

A sequel to the futuristic 'Magepunk' bundle has been confirmed to drop as the newest addition to Valorant skin collections, and the bundle is also reported to include an operator as well.

According to rumors, the update will include both, the Phantom and the Vandal skin. This has generated a lot of hype amongst players, and only a few hours remain till they can find out for sure.

But the biggest hype of the patch is the debut of Valorant's newest Sentinel, Chamber. The suave Frenchman's release was delayed by two weeks and is about to drop with Act III Episode III already on the way.

Chamber was dropped in PBE, Riot's Public Beta Environment, for testing, and the Valorant community can't seem to get enough of the well-dressed Deadeye.

Chamber's skill-set and ability list is sure to delight a large number of players. The agent's contract list also brings in new rewards for the player's to grind. The final tier unlocks the 'Finesse Classic' - probably the finest-looking free classic that the game offers at the moment.

When can the new patch be expected?

The patch notes for the upcoming updates are usually announced by the developers right before the update arrives. The notes discuss the relevant details of what players can expect from the new patch.

The expected timings for that are as follows:

6.00 am PDT

9.00 am ET

2.00 pm BST

7.00 pm IST

10.00 pm JST

The actual patch follows suit and usually comes around several hours after that. The habitual timing for these updates has been as follows:

2.00 pm PDT

5.00 pm ET

10.00 pm BST

2.30 am IST (next day)

7.00 am JST (next day)

The server usually remains down for about an hour as the client is updated and the patch is deployed. Players can log in after that to enjoy the latest patch, and Valorant's newest agent, to the fullest.

