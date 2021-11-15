Valorant's newest Agent: A look at Chamber's contract and tier rewards

With the latest patch for Valorant right around the corner, it has been confirmed to bring quite a few new content, improvements, and updates to Riot's competitive shooter game. The patch will introduce Agent Profiles and Tournament Updates, both asked for by the Valorant Community.

2021 has been an amazing year for Valorant skin bundles and effects. With Patch 3.10, Riot is dropping its successor to the dystopic Magepunk bundle. Magepunk 2.0 has been officially confirmed to contain an Operator skin and will be available in the following chromas - Blue, Green, Pink, and Gold.

Chamber, codenamed Deadeye, is going to be the newest addition to the agent roster and has been included as a Sentinel. Unfortunately, the release of Chamber had been delayed by two weeks and is going to drop in the middle of Act III Episode III. Players are excited to finally get to play the Frenchman.

Chamber's Contract & Tier Rewards in Valorant

Valorant describes the suave gentleman as:

Well dressed and well armed, French weapons designer Chamber expels aggressors with deadly precision. He leverages his custom arsenal to hold the line and pick off enemies from afar, with a contingency built for every plan.

The new agent will provide Valorant players with a new contract to finish. Every Agent has their own unique contract in Valorant and boasts ten tiers. The tier rewards contain gun buddies, player cards, titles, sprays, a gun skin, and the agent themselves. Each tier requires a certain number of XP to unlock which can be grinded by the player by playing matches.

Here is a look at Chamber's contract details and tier rewards:

Tier 1: One in the Chamber Spray - A James Bond-esque spray where Chamber is blowing out the smoke coming from the barrel of his gun.

Valorant Chamber Card

Charmer Title

Mirror Chamber (Image via Valorant)

Tier 4: Seeing Double Spray - A reference to the two Chambers visual we see in the trailer

Tier 5: Unlocking the Agent

Tier 6: Call Me Buddy

Chamber Spray

Chamber Spray Tier 8: High Class Title

High Class Title

Joint Venture Card - Another allusion to the supposed truce between the two Chambers Tier 10: Finesse Classic Skin - Chamber Contract's Free gun skin based on his colour palette. This Classic skin seems different from the ones that are available now and will possibly become a favourite for many players.

Chamber is releasing, with Patch 3.10, on November 16, 2021. Players will have to grind until Tier 5 of his contract to unlock the character.

