Valorant 5.07 PBE introduces closed window in Bind

Valorant 5.07 Public Beta Environment (PBE) reportedly shows a previously open space on the map Bind to be closed off. The change can be seen near the B-Site entry of Defender Side Spawn. While this may not look like a huge difference, it entails quite an impact on several playstyles.

This article will detail the impact of a simple change in Valorant’s Bind.

Valorant 5.07 PBE shows Bind closed window

This window, located on the defensive side of the Bind map and facing side B, is now closed and abilities cannot pass.

Online multiplayer FPS games like Valorant require various changes and balances to present a fair and perfected version.

The maps in the game are intricately constructed to balance both sides. Both teams should have a fair chance of winning rounds on both the attacker and defender sides. Keeping this in mind, multiple low-rise structures and gaps in certain positions are created for players to utilize their abilities.

Various throwable abilities in the game allow players to change the course of the round from a safe distance. Let’s dive deeper into what this change will mean for the lineup and cheeky players.

Lineups

The only thing more satisfying than tapping headshots in Valorant is getting kills using the most unexpected ability lineups. This is for players who enjoy bouncing off Shock Darts, Swarm Grenades, and more. Closing such a convenient path to throw abilities into the B-Site could mean the attackers have to worry about one less lineup.

Many players use the map's open space to damage or convert full kills onto enemy players trying to gain control of the B-Site in Bind while holding the Defender Side Spawn comfortably from cover.

Easy Recon and Shock Dart lineups will be disabled due to this change. Viper players will no longer be able to throw their mollies through the gap and delay the attackers pushing the B-Garden. The same also goes for Killjoy players. There are also some notable disadvantages for Kay/O players.

Let's move on to players who abused this gap for cheeky plays.

Grimm Walls and Jett Updrafts

Grimm is a famous content creator and Sage player in Valorant who showed the world how one Agent's ability can be played in various situations and different methods. His absurd walls spread like wildfire, and the community named them “Grimm Walls.”

Grimm utilized Sage’s Wall ability to boost himself to a height in Defender Side Spawn in Bind. The setup allows players to peek through the gap and pick off easy kills onto players walking into the B-Garden.

Jett players were previously able to use their ultimate ability and updraft together to spot and potentially get some easy kills through the gap. This worked for both attacking and defending sides.

Jett players were able to spot players rotating through Defender Spawn to B through the gap, while Jetts from the Defender Side could spot players in B-Garden.

Riot Games is dedicated to providing the best competitive FPS experience to the community via Valorant. They have closely listened to the community and brought about tweaks and balances to provide a near-perfect version of the title.

The community plays a significant role in these changes being released to the main game after the PBE as they voice their opinions and converse with the developers through different social media platforms.

