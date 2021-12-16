5 players who can take Doma's place in Fnatic's Valorant roster for VCT 2022

One of Europe's leading Valorant teams is expected to make certain roster adjustments before competing in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022. Fnatic confirmed Doma's move to the bench as he awaits offers from teams in Europe and NA.

Domagoj "Doma" Fancev, a former Fortnite player, enjoyed considerable success in Valorant with SUMN FC and Fnatic. However, after Fnatic's performance in the Valorant Champions 2021, the organization is looking to make a few changes that could benefit the team in the long run.

Valorant Roster Update: @domaVALORANT has been moved to the inactive roster, and will be allowed to pursue new opportunities.

After beginning his Valorant career as a Duelist, Doma switched to an Initiator/Sentinel role after the arrival of Derke. Doma is often seen with agents like Skye, Sage, Raze, KAY/O, Sova and Breach. Listed below are five professional Valorant players who would be an ideal replacement for Doma on Fnatic's Valorant roster for VCT 2022.

Valorant professionals who can replace Doma at Fnatic

5) Mehmet "Turko" Özen

After watching this, I think I should be playing as a battle Sage from now on, what do you think @pauravalorant?

Mehmet "Turko" Özen is a Turkish professional Valorant player who was an active member of Turkish organization - Super Massive Blaze's Valorant roster until recently. After being moved to the bench, the 22-year-old looks for an opportunity to excel elsewhere in Europe. In October 2021, Turko, along with teammates - russ and pAura, announced their desire to leave the organization.

Turko is mostly seen taking on the role of Sage. He also has substantial experience playing Skye, Killjoy and Brimstone as well.

4) Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik

Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik is a professional Canadian Valorant player who represents TSM FTX in the game's North American circuit. Subroza gained immense popularity in the initial stages of Valorant and was often considered one of the best players in Valorant's Episode 1.

Subroza is recognized for playing as Skye. He has spent most of his initial days playing as Phoenix or Omen.

3) Dom "soulcas" Sulcas

Dom "soulcas" Sulcas is a British player who currently represents Team Liquid in the EMEA region of Valorant. Despite being a highly talented Duelist, soulcas is often seen as an Initiator for Liquid due to the presence of Duelists like ScreaM and jamppi in the squad.

Soulcas can take on the role of Skye and Raze exceptionally well. He has played as Sova and Reyna as well on many occasions. In recent times, Soulcas was seen playing KAY/O.

2) Ethan "Ethan" Arnold

Ethan "Ethan" Arnold is a retired American professional CS: GO player who switched to Valorant in February 2021. 100 Thieves acquired Ethan as a replacement for dicey, who was moved to the bench. Since offloading two veteran players, 100 Thieves have entered a rebuilding phase.

Ethan is popular for his performances on agents like Skye, Omen and Sage. The latest agent, Chamber, is among Ethan's recent favorites to play in Valorant's ranked lobbies.

1) Victor "Victor" Wong

Victor "Victor" Wong is a former American professional CS: GO player who made the switch to Valorant by joining T1 in May 2020. Currently playing for Team Envy, Victor is a versatile talent who can perform in various aspects of the game. Initially a Duelist, the 25-year-old switched roles to accommodate yay as Jett.

Victor can play as a secondary Duelist for the team with agents like Phoenix, Reyna and Raze. However, the player has been seen playing Skye and KAY/O in recent times and has also played Sage on a few occasions.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar