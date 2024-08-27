Valorant 9.04 patch notes are now live. This update marks the onset of the second Act of Episode 9. And with it arrives the latest Agent Vyse, a Sentinel who can control metal. The update also brings new rules for Premier and Tournaments. On the side of consoles, players are getting a new map and bug fixes for Agents like Sova and Astra.

Here are all the changes arriving in the FPS title with patch 9.04.

Valorant 9.04 patch notes: All changes coming on August 27, 2024

Highlights of Valorant patch notes 9.04 (Image via Riot Games)

This patch marks the start of Episode 9 Act 2. The developers have made an update to the Unlimited Abilities cheat. It'll now add 100% fuel and remove any fuel consumption from Neon's High Gear, Skye's Regrowth, and Viper's Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud.

Trending

The biggest update in Valorant 9.04 patch notes would be the entry of Vyse, who will be introduced in stages, starting from August 28, 2024, at 1 pm PT. This Sentinel-type Agent's abilities are listed below:

Arc Rose: Equip an Arc Rose. Target a surface and fire to place a stealth Arc Rose, or alt-fire to place the Arc Rose through it. Reuse to blind all players looking at it. This ability can be picked up to be redeployed.

Equip an Arc Rose. Target a surface and fire to place a stealth Arc Rose, or alt-fire to place the Arc Rose through it. Reuse to blind all players looking at it. This ability can be picked up to be redeployed. Shear: Equip filaments of liquid metal. Fire to place a hidden wall trap. When an enemy crosses, an indestructible wall bursts from the ground behind them. The wall lasts for a brief time before dissipating.

Equip filaments of liquid metal. Fire to place a hidden wall trap. When an enemy crosses, an indestructible wall bursts from the ground behind them. The wall lasts for a brief time before dissipating. Razorvine: Equip a nest of liquid metal. Fire to launch. Upon landing, the nest becomes invisible. When activated, it sprawls out into a large razorvine nest which slows and damages all players who move through it.

Equip a nest of liquid metal. Fire to launch. Upon landing, the nest becomes invisible. When activated, it sprawls out into a large razorvine nest which slows and damages all players who move through it. Steel Garden: Equip a bramble of liquid metal. Fire to send the metal erupting from you as a torrent of metal thorns, jamming enemy primary weapons after a brief windup.

Apart from this, Valorant will now start issuing a behavioral manual evaluation to players who have a pattern of engaging in comms abuse to create a healthier comms experience in-game.

All PC and Console updates in Valorant 9.04 patch notes

For PC, developers have brought an update for Premier and Tournament Mode Custom Games with Valorant 9.04 patch notes. Now, teams can call two tactical timeouts at any time per half, previously one timeout per half. Furthermore, teams will get an additional overtime if the game goes to that point.

Also Read: Valorant Vyse: Everything you need to know about Agent 26

Players on PC can now just press the M3 key to open the additional details panel of the combat report, which was previously set to Tab+M3 key. A Premier bug where the schedule would sometimes scroll inconsistently when collapsing/expanding weeks was also fixed.

On the other hand, console players are getting multiple upgrades. Hunter's Fury of Sova will now have reduced spikes in rotational speed after firing each shot and Cosmic Divide of Astra will now prioritize player input on consoles for better placement.

Valorant gameplay on console (Image via Riot Games)

Console players are also getting new map Split for Unrated and Swift Play queues. Moreover, they are getting Season Dropdown to their Act Rank and Leaderboard pages so they can check out their previous Act Rank History.

All bug fixes in Valorant 9.04 patch notes

Valorant 9.04 patch notes bring multiple bug fixes to the game before the start of Episode 9 Act 2. A bug affecting Skye's Seekers to not consume Ultimate Points was fixed. Furthermore, KAY/O's Flash/Drive bug showing a second explosion if it is thrown behind a wall was also fixed.

Neon's High Gear allowing players to slide into the barriers at the beginning of the round and get a free slide charge was fixed in Valorant patch 9.02 but was acknowledged in this one.

Also Read: Valorant Vyse Agent gear - All sprays, skins, and more

Bugs in the gameplay system were also fixed for both PC and console. They included spike icons not showing on the combat report when killed by spike explosion, minimap issue where parts of the minimap were not covered by Nearsight abilities, and the scoreboard showing a white box icon on a disconnected player if they disconnected from the game.

Multiple fixes were deployed for maps in Valorant 9.04 patch notes as well:

Abyss

Fixed several areas around Mid and A Site to prevent agent abilities from going through walls. Updated the pre-round barriers around the edges of the map to be more visible. Updated an area around B Main to prevent agents from camping spots out of bounds.

Icebox - Fixed a geometry gap in A Main.

- Fixed a geometry gap in A Main. Lotus - Fixed a visual issue where agents were floating next to the rope when using the ascender line.

- Fixed a visual issue where agents were floating next to the rope when using the ascender line. New Player Tutorial - Adjusted and fixed lighting around the New Player Experience Haven level.

For consoles, developers fixed bugs like players being unable to swap weapons, ability bar icons getting misaligned, incorrect text prompts during a surrender vote, and D-Pad and Stick inputs changing toggleable settings in Valorant 9.04 patch notes.

Also Read: Valorant developer reveals Vyse's abilities function like a "Spider Web"

The developers also tended to the competitive bugs present in Valorant console. The issues resolved ranged from ranked updates in the match history page not displaying and viewing players on the Leaderboard displaying a missing player card to side elements UI in the Leaderboard page. They also fixed an issue where an observer would see an empty summary screen after finishing a custom game and one where the last match when viewing a friend's career would be incorrect.

Multiple fixes were deployed for Combat Report in Valorant 9.04 patch notes for consoles:

Fixed an issue with Combat Reports flickering after respawning in Team Deathmatch.

Fixed an issue with Combat Reports overlapping with the Victory/Defeat ceremony if the player is dead in the final round.

Fixed a bug with Combat Reports not showing up after force-closing the game and reconnecting to the match.

Apart from all these resolved issues, developers have acknowledged some known issues they will resolve soon. Sova’s Hunter’s Fury does not always play the minimum blind effect on opponents when the damage lands. Developers promise this will be fixed in patch 9.05.

On consoles, developers have acknowledged incorrect Vyse’s damaging abilities display bug and surrender voting bug, which will be fixed shortly. This was everything that was to know in Valorant 9.04 patch notes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback