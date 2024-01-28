3 Valorant aim training routines that will make ranked climb easy in 2024

Although effective Valorant aim training routines help players navigate the frenetic first-person shooter experience, Riot Games' FPS offering is known for its low-skill floor in terms of in-game mechanics. This lets players quickly enhance their aim and delve into other gameplay aspects.

However, mindlessly participating in Deathmatches or shooting bots in the Practice Range can be counterproductive for those aiming to reach the game's high-skill ceiling.

Hence, this article outlines three effective Valorant aim training routines that players can prioritize to sharpen their aim.

Enhance your skills with these Valorant aim training routines

1) Voltaic x WHJ Valorant aim training playlist

Aim Lab has several playlists with effective Valorant aim training routines to help players address different aiming habits. Among these is the Voltaic x WHJ aim training playlist, covering the fundamentals of aiming and promising noticeable improvements in just three months. This routine offers valuable practice and lets users track their progress using score targets as benchmarks.

This playlist was put together by Voltaic, a community known for focusing on FPS mechanics in esports. This routine aims to provide high-quality isolated training for players, designed for those who may not have extensive experience with third-party aim trainers. Emphasizing smoothness and precision in aiming, the Voltaic x WHJ aim training playlist addresses common errors such as rushed flicks and spam clicking.

This aim training practice routine is not meant to be used before your ranked matches. Instead, it should be the last thing you do after you stop playing. Even with well-paced breaks, those not used to long aim training sessions may feel tired after this practice. Using it as a warm-up may negatively affect your performance, so it's not recommended for those with lower aim training endurance.

2) Valorant aim training routine using a metronome

Metronome drills 1 and 2 (Image via Riot Games)

This Valorant aim training routine involves "dead zoning," wherein you strafe sideways, pause briefly, shoot with each metronome click, and then quickly move in the opposite direction.

Set a metronome to 120 beats per minute in the background using Google. Then, access your in-game settings and navigate to the STATS tab under the Video option. Scroll down, enable the "Graph only" option for Shooting Error, and boot the in-game Practice Range. After spawning, stand 5 to 10 meters from the central wooden pillar and equip the Ghost pistol to perform the drills.

For the first drill, start the metronome and strafe to either side of the pillar. Shoot when the metronome clicks for the side you're strafing to, then switch sides and shoot again. The second drill builds on the first by focusing on shooting at the pillar's center while the metronome clicks and you strafe side to side. Repeat each drill twice and gradually increase the beats per minute to about 180.

During this Valorant aim training routine, it is essential to have only yellow lines on the shooting error graph, which indicates that you were shooting accurately. Focus on releasing the strafe key instead of aiming for the same spot repeatedly. This helps improve your aiming technique without relying heavily on mouse adjustments and teaches you to shoot while in continuous motion.

3) Miyagi method

Expand Tweet

In Valorant, shooting first isn't as crucial as landing the first accurate shot. This is because if you become flustered during a gunfight, no amount of aim training will help you at that moment. This is where the Miyagi method, known for achieving a "calm aim," comes into play. If you remain calm during gunfights, you can apply your aim training effectively and execute the concept without fretting.

First, launch the game and enter the Practice Range. Press the F3 key and choose "Eliminate 100" and "Strafe." Equip Guardian, Sheriff, or Ghost, and shoot at the START square to initiate the scenario. As the targets appear, focus on tracking their heads for the initial seconds and fire only when the bots briefly pause.

Repeat eliminating 100 targets twice and begin a Deathmatch to continue this Valorant aim training routine. In this Deathmatch, your objective is not to secure any kills. Instead, focus on using your sideways strafe keys (A or D) and track other players' heads with your crosshair.

These two exercises will help you overcome the impulsive habit of quickly shooting in surprise when an enemy appears on your screen without paying attention to the crosshair.

Expand Tweet

In addition to these Valorant aim training routines, adopting a well-rounded approach to improvement is crucial. Including regular aim practice, one must acquire knowledge of maps, analyze different gameplay scenarios to spot errors, study professional players' strategies, and integrate them into their gameplay. Maintaining patience and dedication is key, as progress comes with time.

For more guides and updates, stay tuned to the Sportskeeda Valorant page.