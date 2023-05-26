Valorant Builder: What is it, how to use, and more

Valorant is a first-person shooter (FPS) replete with gorgeous cosmetics for its many weapons. That said, most of this unique weaponry is fairly costly and can only be acquired by purchasing the in-game currency. However, a fan has made a website called the Valorant Builder which allows one to make and customize their own inventory, add desired skins to their list of cosmetics, and showcase them in a screenshot.

This article will explore more about the website and its features.

What is the Valorant Builder website?

Back in 2022, a Reddit user by the tag of u/DimaArtikx made a website called the Valorant Builder. He mentioned his goal of allowing users to make their custom inventory for free. Although it was only limited to the website itself, many will still be able to catch a glimpse of a gorgeous inventory filled with their desired weapon skins.

The builder also allows players to put sprays of their liking on the brand-new Spray Wheel alongside titles and Player Cards.

Building your inventory in Valorant Builder

Inventory Builder layout (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans can access the website from valorantbuilder.com. Once on the website, users will be provided with two options. One will be Tier List Builder, and the second will be Inventory Builder. Users who want the builder will have to go for the second option.

After opening the builder, here's what you must do to build your own inventory:

Pick any weapon individually and add your desired skins to the weapon.

Every skin up until Episode 6 Act 3 is available for all weapons in the Inventory Builder.

The weapons are divided according to class, similar to the current layout in-game.

You can also see the total cost of your inventory at the bottom of the screen.

To the right of the screen, players can also spot their Player Card icon, which can be swapped with their desired one.

In the same panel, users can also change their player title.

Right below the Player Card, the Spray Wheel can be accessed in the menu. Users will be able to put their own sprays into the wheel. A total of four sprays can be put into the wheel.

Once the inventory has been built, users can take a screenshot of the collection using the save.png button on the top. You can also save your progress on the website alongside hiding specific skin lines in the collection menu.

The Tier List Builder is still a feature under construction at the moment. According to the creator, users visiting the website can make their own tier list of anything regarding Valorant.

