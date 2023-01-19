How to get Luna player card in Valorant

Valorant is set to release a brand new skinline to the game in celebration of the Year of the Rabbit with the new Luna bundle. This collection will contain various cosmetics, including weapon skins. Moreover, readers will be able to acquire all the items separately from the bundle as well if they wish to.

Among the most popular cosmetics fans frequently purchase are player cards. These banners help one represent their profile. Much like every other collection in Valorant, Luna will come with a player card of its own. Here's how to get it.

Getting player car from Valorant's Luna bundle

Prominent Valorant news source who also goes by the tag of @ValorLeaks on Twitter has shown the Luna player card. The banner itself is gorgeous and portrays the Year of the Rabbit theme beautifully.

Here is how you will be able to acquire the Luna player card upon its release on January 26:

Once the bundle is available, go to the in-game store and open the Bundle page.

Scroll sideways till you find the player card. You must have at least 375 Valorant Points (VP) in your account to purchase the banner.

Go to the Collection tab from the Main Menu and use the card.

You will only be able to equip the card upon purchasing it from the store. You must also be aware that this item will no longer be available once the Luna collection leaves the store. However, weapon skins from this bundle can come to the regular store rotation or even in the Night Market, as the collection fits its price threshold.

What are the other items included in the Luna bundle?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Let some light into your Lunar New Year with the Luna Bundle, containing cosmetics specially made to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Available in your shop JAN 26 PT. Let some light into your Lunar New Year with the Luna Bundle, containing cosmetics specially made to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Available in your shop JAN 26 PT. https://t.co/uXycP5d188

Riot Games celebrated the Year of the Tiger with a fascinating Tigris bundle last year. Following the Chinese calendar, 2023 brought the Year of the Rabbit to everyone's doorsteps, and the developers are not going to miss the opportunity to release another gorgeous cosmetic collection for fans.

The Luna bundle will feature skins for the following weapons along with a few expected cosmetics:

Vandal

Marshal

Spectre

Ghost

Melee

Gun buddies

Player card

Spray

Riot showcased the aforementioned weapons and two adorable gun buddies in a teaser for their collection. However, as a deluxe bundle, fans can also expect a spray to be included, much like any other skinline.

The entire bundle can be expected to cost around 5,100 VP, while each weapon can be purchased separately for 1,275 VP. The melee will cost 2,550 VP, while cosmetic items like the spray and gun buddy will require around 325 VP and 475 VP, respectively.

The Luna bundle is one of the many surprises fans are likely to receive in Episode 6. Riot Games has promised much more content in the coming months, and Act 1 for the current Episode has already kicked off with major hype. With a new map as well as an old one returning to the pool, fans are extremely happy with the state of the game.

