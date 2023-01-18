With the Lunar New Year approaching this month, Valorant is all set to introduce a new bundle celebrating the occasion. Readers can get their hands on this exclusive collection once it's available.

Riot Games tweeted the collection on their official handle, mentioning the release date for the upcoming Luna Bundle. Valorant has always been generous with releasing new skin lines on almost every occasion. The Lunar New Year is undoubtedly an event they will not be missing.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Let some light into your Lunar New Year with the Luna Bundle, containing cosmetics specially made to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Available in your shop JAN 26 PT. Let some light into your Lunar New Year with the Luna Bundle, containing cosmetics specially made to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Available in your shop JAN 26 PT. https://t.co/uXycP5d188

Riot Games have mentioned that the Luna bundle will be coming out on January 26 PT. This means that readers will be able to acquire the bundle once it's available in the game shop. That being said, we are yet to hear a few important details about the bundle as of the time of writing.

Cost, contents, and more about the Luna bundle in Valorant

Last year, Riot Games introduced the Tigris bundle that celebrated the Year of the Tiger according to the Chinese calendar in 2022. Following the same, the upcoming bundle will celebrate the Lunar New Year, also known as the Year of the Rabbit.

Fans are extremely hyped to welcome another new skinline to the game with the beginning of the Lunar New Year.

How much will the Luna bundle cost?

As of the time of writing, Riot Games hasn't confirmed the tier for the upcoming bundle. That said, one can expect it to be a Deluxe-tier collection, similar to the Tigris collection released in 2022.

Meaning the bundle will cost approximately 5100 Valorant Points (VP). One will also be able to purchase the weapon skins separately, with the gun skins costing around 1275 VP, while the melee costing 2550 VP. Players can also purchase cosmetic items from the bundle, such as player cards, gun buddies, and sprays.

Weapons featured in the Luna bundle

The teaser showcased five weapons that will be featured in the Luna bundle. The weapons are as follows:

Vandal

Marshal

Spectre

Ghost

Melee

The teaser also showcased two adorable gun buddies that will be included with the gorgeous bundle. Riot Games is yet to showcase any other cosmetics from the collection.

Will there be additional VFX?

Readers can expect additional VFX with this Deluxe-tier collection, as showcased in the official teaser released by Riot Games. Valorant has had many Deluxe-tier skins with fascinating visuals in the past.

This particular bundle captures the true essence of the Year of the Rabbit as the skinline shares a vibrant and calming effect; however, players may not receive a finisher with the Luna bundle.

Poll : 0 votes