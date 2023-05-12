Valorant set to introduce new spray wheel feature with patch 6.10

Valorant fans who often find themselves using secondary cosmetics mid-game are in for a treat as Riot Games recently announced the brand new spray wheel feature coming to the game with Patch 6.10. While it shares a lot of similarity with CS:GO's spray feature where players can pick out of the three chosen sprays while in a match, Valorant takes it up a notch as the addition will let them pick a total of four sprays. Although many leaks have teased this feature in the past, Riot took some time to put it in the game.

Players will be able to enjoy the feature with ease as it does not require a lot of action when picking sprays in the FPS title.

Valorant players will be introduced to the new spray wheel feature with Patch 6.10

According to Riot's official post regarding the spray wheel, you will be able to pick any four sprays available from your collection that you have unlocked. You will not be able to pick and put the spray into the wheel if you do not own it.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Equip yourself with a Spray for every occasion. Check out the new Spray Wheel coming in Patch 6.10. Equip yourself with a Spray for every occasion. Check out the new Spray Wheel coming in Patch 6.10. https://t.co/KAEeWkUc3e

Furthermore, this is a great feature to utilize most of your cosmetics as it allows you to pick through multiple sprays for one match. With more options provided, the cosmetics have more meaning to them than before.

Valorant also does not limit the amount of time someone can use a specific spray. As such, the wheel will makes it even more interesting as you can go through one an infinite amount of time as you put it into the wheel.

How will one be able to use the spray wheel in Valorant?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Hey everyone, Patch 6.09 will be an internal game engine update. We're gonna test plenty and stabilize before shipping it to you—but rest assured that our normal patch cadence will continue with Patch 6.10 shipping on May 23, 2023. Hey everyone, Patch 6.09 will be an internal game engine update. We're gonna test plenty and stabilize before shipping it to you—but rest assured that our normal patch cadence will continue with Patch 6.10 shipping on May 23, 2023. https://t.co/P34Lekfakj

Players who want to enjoy this new feature will just have to follow a few simple steps:

Open Valorant and navigate to the Collection tab from main menu.

At the bottom right of the screen you will see the spray wheel.

Search for sprays you want to put into your spray wheel and add them in the four respective slots.

When in-game, hold T to activate the spray wheel and hover your cursor on the spray you want to pick.

When done picking, simply press T to apply the spray to a surface.

This makes using the spray wheel feature extremely easy without any hassle at all. That being said, youu must know that Riot does not allow specific sprays to be used on certain phases of the round, meaning, some cannot be used in mid-rounds as their design is too distracting.

Keeping this in mind, it is recommended that you pick your sprays accordingly for the wheel.

