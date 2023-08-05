Valorant Champions 2023 Group C: Overview, head-to-head, predictions, and more

Valorant Champions is the final event of the official VCT circuit. The event will take place in Los Angeles. It will see the top 16 teams from all over the world compete for the title of World Champion for 2023. The teams will first go through the Group Stage and then proceed into the Playoffs. Both of these stages will follow a double-elimination format.

The teams have been divided into a total of four groups (A, B, C, and D) with four teams each. This article covers everything you need to know about Group C heading into the tournament.

Valorant Champions 2023 Group C: Overview

Group C consists of ZETA DIVISION from the Pacific, Fnatic from EMEA, NRG Esports from the Americas, and lastly, Bilibili Gaming from China.

The strongest team in this group is easily Fnatic. They made a couple of changes in their roster coming into 2023. They have won both the international events, VCT LOCK//IN and Masters Tokyo, this year and also placed 2nd in the VCT EMEA League. Fnatic's roster is so strong that their performances always lead to most of the players ending up in the top positions statistically.

NRG Esports started out in 2023 with a strong showing at LOCK//IN. The new roster finished in 5th-8th place and fell just short of qualifying for the Playoffs. They started out in the Americas League with a few defeats but were able to pick themselves up towards the end. NRG also had an amazing performance coming into VCT Masters Tokyo and finished in 4th place. The OpTic Gaming core, alongside the new recruits, has been looking better with each event.

ZETA DIVISION had a tough start to 2023 as they got eliminated early on at LOCK//IN. The team then performed well in the VCT Pacific League but fell just short of qualifying for Masters Tokyo. However, ZETA DIVISION proved themselves yet again as they had an undefeated run in the LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers) and secured themselves a spot for Champions. ZETA is going with some unusual compositions and focusing on their strengths. It has certainly led to some positive results in the recent matches.

Bilibili Gaming will be making its international debut coming into Valorant Champions 2023. The team finished 2nd place in the China Qualifier for the Champions Event. While the team looked exceptional regionally, their performance on the big stage is unpredictable as of now. However, given EDward Gaming's recent performance, there is a good chance that Bilibili Gaming might have some surprises in store for the viewers.

Valorant Champions 2023 Group C: Schedule

August 9, 2023

NRG vs. Bilibili Gaming – Match 9 - 12:00 pm PDT / 9:00 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST (next day)

Fnatic vs. ZETA DIVISION – Match 10 - 3:00 pm PDT / 12:00 am CEST (next day) / 3:30 am IST (next day)

August 10, 2023

Winner of Opening Round #1 vs. Winner of Opening Round #2 – Match 11 - 6:00 pm PDT / 3:00 am CEST (next day) / 6:30 am IST (next day)

August 11, 2023

Loser of Opening Round #1 vs. Loser of Opening Round #2 - Elimination Match – Match 15 - 12:00 pm PDT / 9:00 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST (next day)

August 13, 2023

Winner of Elimination Match vs. Loser of Winner's Match - Decider Match - 3:00 pm PDT / 12:00 am CEST (next day) / 3:30 am IST (next day)

Valorant Champions 2023 Group C: Predictions

These predictions below are for the potential matches in this group. All of these matches might not take place.

Match Predicted Winner Fnatic vs ZETA DIVISION Fnatic Fnatic vs NRG Esports Fnatic Fnatic vs Bilibili Gaming Fnatic NRG Esports vs ZETA DIVISION NRG Esports NRG Esports vs Bilibili Gaming NRG Esports ZETA DIVISION vs Bilibili Gaming ZETA DIVISION

Valorant Champions 2023 Group C: Head-to-head

In Group C, a few teams have faced each other before. Fnatic and NRG Esports had a series very recently in Masters Tokyo where Fnatic won the Bo3 (best-of-three) series by 2-0.

Fnatic and ZETA DIVISION faced each other multiple times. The most recent was during the Riot Games ONE Pro Invitational in December 2022, where Fnatic won the Bo1 (best-of-one) by 1-0 with a score of 13-5.

Valorant Champions 2023 Group C: Where to watch?

Fans can support their favorite teams by watching the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the Valorant Champions Tour. They can also tune into the watchparties conducted by streamers and pro players.