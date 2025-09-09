Valorant Champions 2025 Pick ‘Ems guide and prediction

The Valorant Champions 2025 Pick 'Ems are officially online, and players can now pick their favorite teams. The way that Pick 'Ems work is simple. You take a look at the bracket, observe what teams are up against one another in various groups, and pick who you think will come out winning. If you select correctly, you win points, and players with more points get exclusive rewards from Riot Games.

This article will explain how the Valorant Champions 2025 Pick 'Ems work, how players can make their selections, and attempt to predict the teams that might get the most picks.

Note: Some sections of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions only.

Valorant Champions 2025 Pick 'Ems guide: How it works and how to pick

Valorant Pick 'Ems (Image via Riot Games)

The first and the most important thing that you need to know is that Pick 'Ems will get locked in on September 12, 2025, at 6:20 am PT/9:20 am ET/1:20 pm UTC when the Group Stage of the Valorant Champions 2025 begins. So, it's vital to make your picks before then.

The next time you can take picks after that is before the Playoffs between September 22 and 25, 2025, and will lock in at the latter date at the same times mentioned above.

Getting correct predictions can yield you anywhere between 16 and 18 points, based on the correct advancing teams and correct placements. Here is how you can make your picks:

You can go to the official Valorant Esports page and click on the Pick 'Ems tab.

Alternatively, in-game, you can go to the Esports tab, and from there, click on Pick 'Ems on the top right-most side.

Then, you can click on 'Make Picks'. Based on your timing, you may either be able to pick for the Group Stage or the Playoffs.

Then, simply go through your bracket options and pick the teams you think will win the matches at Valorant Champions 2025 Paris.

Some teams usually get more picks than the others, often because of popularity. However, it's best to make your selection based on the teams' winning records and performance in the tournaments leading up to Champions 2025. Here are some teams that are likely going to get more picks than others based on both popularity and performance so far:

NA: Sentinels, G2 Esports

EMEA: Fnatic, Team Liquid

China: BLG, Dragon Ranger Gaming

Pacific: Paper Rex

Several of these teams are fan-favorites, and all of them have had fantastic performances at VCT Stage 2 in their respective regions. Due to this, they also have high pick rates in the Valorant Champions 2025 Pick 'Ems community factions section led by various creators and former pros.

Furthermore, making correct predictions wins you prizes. Making a pick will get you the Eureka! Spray featuring Tejo, while ranking among the top 50% and 20% will get you different buddies. Finally, 100% correct picks will reward you with the 100% title.

