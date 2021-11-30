Valorant Champions Group Stage Fnatic vs Cloud9 Blue: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions will commence on December 1, 2021 to determine the ultimate winners of the VCT, a year-long event organized by Riot Games.

16 Valorant teams from all over the globe will battle for the Champions trophy in Berlin, Germany. These teams are divided into four different groups consisting of four teams each.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Check out the Draw Show and see where your team landed 👇 #VALORANTChampions GROUPS ARE IN!Check out the Draw Show and see where your team landed 👇 #VALORANTChampions GROUPS ARE IN!Check out the Draw Show and see where your team landed 👇 https://t.co/DzgD2P54iN

Fnatic will compete against Cloud9 Blue on the first day of the tournament. Both teams are seeded into Group D in the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage. The matches will be played in the best-of-three map format.

Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage: Fnatic vs Cloud9 Blue

Head-to-head

Fnatic and Cloud9 Blue will clash for the first time in the Valorant Champions. After missing out on the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin, Fnatic will make a return to the International Valorant LAN tournament. Whereas, Cloud9 Blue will make its debut on LAN. As of now the match-up is a complete wild card as they prepare to face each other for the first time.

Current matchup details

Neither team has played against each other before. Fnatic had their last VCT match in VCT EU Stage 3 Challengers 2, where they fell to Team Liquid and couldn’t make it to the playoffs. Fortunately, they qualified for the Champions through the circuit points. However, they have recently played matches against EMEA teams at Red Bull Home Ground 2 where they ended up in 8th position. In their last five matches, Fnatic have only won two matches.

On the other hand, Cloud9 Blue, the darkhorse from North America, showed good results in their past five matches. The team played the VCT NA Last Chance Qualifiers, where they came out as winners and ultimately qualified for the Champions Tour. Cloud9 Blue has won four out of their five current matchups.

Predictions

Considering the recent performance of the two teams, Cloud9 Blue has shown better results in their current matches than Fnatic. However, it is tough to consider a possible winner early as Fnatic has the potential to give strong competition to the NA roster in Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin.

When and where to watch?

Fans can visit the Valorant Champions Tour's official Twitch and YouTube channels to watch the match live. The Fnatic vs Cloud9 Blue match will be streamed from 12:00 PDT.

Rosters of Fnatic vs Cloud9 Blue for Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin

Fnatic

Jake "Boaster" Howlett

Domagoj "Doma" Fancev

James "Mistic" Orfila

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Martin "Magnum" Peňkov

Cloud9 Blue

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Mitch “mitch” Semago

Nathan “leaf” Orf

Michael “poiz” Possis

Son “xeta” Seon-ho

Erick “Xeppaa” Bach

Anthony “vanity” Malaspina

Edited by Danyal Arabi

LIVE POLL Q. Who will the match between Fnatic and Cloud9 Blue in the Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage? Fnatic Cloud9 Blue 0 votes so far