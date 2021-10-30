“Valorant is so new and there are so many opportunities for players to get noticed”: Connor "Sliggy" Blomfield

Since the launch of Valorant in June 2020, it has emerged as India's top esports title, giving professional gamers a chance to grow. However, there are many hidden talents in the Indian Valorant scene who dream to be the next esports athlete.

Dell Futurist Gaming, organized by Dell, in partnership with The Esports Club and Team Liquid brings an opportunity for all Valorant players to showcase their in-game skills. It also encourages amateur players, which gives them a chance to prove themselves without fear.

Further, the partnership with one of the most renowned esports organisations in the world, Team Liquid has some great benefits. It will allow the winning team to have a one-on-one mentoring session with Team Liquid’s Valorant members including Sliggy, AverageJonas and HowsTheBacon.

The winners will also have access to Team Liquid’s exciting merchandise, and get an exclusive virtual tour of the organisation’s headquarters in Amsterdam.

The tournament schedule is as follows:

In an exclusive conversation with Connor "Sliggy" Blomfield, the coach from Team Liquid’s Valorant squad spoke with Pratiti Dhang of Sportskeeda Esports about his journey and experience with Team Liquid. He also talked about Dell Futurist Gaming and its role in uplifting the Indian Valorant community.

Team Liquid’s Valorant coach, Connor "Sliggy" Blomfield talks about his experience and Dell Futurist Gaming

Q: From a CS: GO player to a coach and then moving on to the Valorant scene, you are one of the most renowned esports personalities in the current scene. However, many of your fans are unaware of your origin story. What got you into esports?

Sliggy: I have always loved games for as long as I can remember. I started playing Counter-Strike: Source in 2007, playing semi-professionally for a few mixed teams. I loved the game and the competitive side but never really committed to esports until CS: GO came out.

Throughout 7 years of CS: GO I balanced winning UK LANs as a player and coach, as well as becoming in-game director for the last 3 Majors in CS: GO. So essentially the cameraman in the game, trying to catch all the action and give the best spectator experience.

Q: How do you help Team Liquid in building up strategies and how do you plan it? What is your role in guiding the team during the matches?

Sliggy: I do a majority of the strat planning in Team Liquid, I watch a lot of different regions and try to implement things I see and alter them to fit our team. During matches, I give preparation on how the opponents like to play, and set game plans and set rounds going in the games.

Q: Recently, Nivera joined Team Liquid in place of Kryptix in September. It's just a month before the Last Chance Qualifiers. As a coach, how do you think Nivera has adapted to the game’s meta and to the team?

Sliggy: Nivera is an incredible player, a fast learner and a great asset to the team. He has adapted really well and fits into the team perfectly. I'm excited about our future with him.

Q: Coming to the Indian Valorant scene, recently Global Esports won the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC), and made it to the VCT APAC Last Chance Qualifiers. What are your views on the growth of the Indian Valorant scene?

Sliggy: The Indian scene is growing fast, it’s really cool to see. Valorant is so new and there are so many opportunities for players to get noticed.

Q: Dell has brought a great opportunity for all the Indian Valorant players, through Dell Futurist Gaming. How do you think this will help the Indian Valorant scene to develop and grow further in future?

Sliggy: No one in Valorant is a perfect player and the game is forever changing. Using all the tools available to learn about the game and improve is going to help the Indian scene grow in skill.

Dell Futurist Program aims to promote young talents from the following five major categories - Gaming, Cinema, Music, Art, and Sustainability.

With the recent rise and development of the Indian Valorant scene, Dell Futurist Gaming will bring a massive boost to it, by bringing out the hidden gems. Moreover, Team Liquid, which recently qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021, will also have its members guide the top teams of the tournament.

