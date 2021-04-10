Valorant Champions Tour 2021 LATAM Stage 2 Challengers 1 format and results

Sixteen teams from the Latin American region are battling in two respective sub-regions at the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Challengers 1. All the teams are looking to score a ticket for the upcoming Stage 2 Masters being held in Reykjavik, Iceland.

As per Riot’s accounts, the LATAM region is divided into two sub-regions based on their geographical location. The whole Valorant region has been divided into two parts, Latin America South (LAS) and Latin America North (LAN).

Eight teams qualifying from their respective open qualifiers are participating in each region. Each of these teams is eyeing a golden ticket for the upcoming major.

Up until now, the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters has been the most important tournament to be held for Valorant. The all-important VCT Circuit Points were up for grabs. All teams went into that tournament to put themselves on the leaderboards for the eventual Valorant Champions that is set to be held at the end of the VCT season.

Valorant Champions Tour LATAM format

Both the Challengers being held for the respective regions feature the usual format of a double-elimination bracket. All the upper bracket quarter-final matches are best-of-1 series, while all other matches are best-of-3 series.

Apart from the $4500 prize money, the top two teams from each region will qualify for the LATAM Challengers Finals. Meanwhile, the teams that end up in the 3rd to 5th places will qualify for the Stage 2 Challengers 2.

Since there is only one berth for the LATAM region in Reykjavik Masters, the Challengers Finals is of utmost importance. The team coming out on top in that tournament will get a direct invite to the Masters, while the remaining seven teams will be allotted VCT Circuit Points for the leaderboard ranking.

All eight participants for the Challengers Finals will be decided by the two Challengers to be held in the respective regions.

Valonrant Champions Tour LAN Results

The eight teams participating in the VCT LAN Stage 2 Challengers 1 are:

Border Monsters

Pro Hub Gaming

LAZER

Infinity Esports

Reven Esports

LDM Esports

Funkboings

CNG Esports

LDM Esports were the previous Stage 1 Masters champions. Even after their success, however, the organization was crippled due to some internal financial problems, and they had no other choice but to withdraw from the Stage 2 Challengers 1 on April 6th.

Meanwhile, Infinity Esports have powered their way through the tournament and have already made their way to the grand finals, defeating Funkboings in the upper bracket final.

Funkboings will be battling it out against LAZER for the berth in the grand finals to challenge Infinity Esports for the title.

VCT LAN Stage 2 Challengers 1 results (Screengrab via Liquipedia)

Valorant Champions Tour LAS Results

The eight participating teams in the VCT Stage 2 Challengers 1 for the Latin America South region are:

9z Team

Wygers Argentina

DKS Esports

KRÜ Esports

Malvinas Gaming

Meta Gaming

Kaos Latin Gamers

Furious Gaming

Astrals were the champions in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters for the LAS region. However, this time around, the team did not make it through the open qualifiers and was unable to participate in the tournament.

Wygers Argentina went up against Astrals in the finals and came out in the second berth. However, their recent run was cut short by 9z Team in the lower bracket round 3 matches.

VCT LAS Stage 2 Challengers 1 results (Screengrab via Liquipedia)

Without dropping a single game, KRÜ Esports have made their way through to the grand finals and are awaiting a challenger to come forth from the lower bracket final between Kaos Latin Gamers and 9z Team.