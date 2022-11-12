Valorant has successfully transitioned its way into the franchising era after Riot Games announced the finalized list of teams and organizations that were selected for the Valorant Partnership Program. This was a path that the publisher took to introduce a complete overhaul of the upper-echelon leagues which will help discover budding talent from across the globe.

The announcement of the first list of names triggered a chain reaction across all the professional teams that resulted in a rush to reform the rosters and recruit top talent and prodigy players as soon as possible.

The partnership already guarantees teams a spot in the future Valorant Champions Tournaments for the next five years, but a strong roster increases their chances of securing top positions in the upcoming events which will garner more public support and bolster their standing in the region.

Vitality is one of the big names that was selected for the Valorant Partnership Program from the EMEA region after a fairly challenging filtering system setup by Riot. Since then, the team has taken up arms to show the world its dominance and potential while preparing for the upcoming world stage.

Vitality ready to show up strong in Valorant Champions Tour 2023

Team Vitality is a French professional esports organization with deep roots in various other multiplayer games. It is known as one of the most renowned teams in the world. Their strength as an organization is not in question but remains to be tested against some of the more experienced teams in Riot's famous first-person shooter title.

The team formerly competed in multiple regional Valorant tournaments like VCT 2022: Europe Stage 1 Challengers, VCT 2021: Europe Stage 2 Challengers 2, and the VRL 2022: Finals. With a change being introduced to its roster, Vitality believes that it can challenge the dominant teams head-on with the right amount of preparation.

Vitality Roster

Team Vitality recently posted its final announcement with its complete Valorant roster along with all the coaches who will be supporting the players at every step. Here is a list of all the members who will be debuting on the Berlin stage.

Players

Jokūbas “ceNder” Labutis

Santeri “BONECOLD” Sassi (IGL)

Michał “MOLSI” Łącki

Tomas “Destrian” Linikas

Karel “Twisten” Ašenbrener

Staff

Salah “Salah” Barakat (Head Coach)

Harry “Gorilla” Mepham (Assistant Coach)

Joseph 'Strong' Edwards (Positional Coach)

Vitality has competitively shown great promise in its esports journey by consistently acquiring noteworthy positions in almost every tournament they have participated in. The current roster is looking strong and fans of Vitality are amped to see this new line-up perform their best and fight to etch their names in Riot's tournament history while creating a legacy of their own.

The team admittedly has not seen much action at the international level and will take their place among the other stars in the scene since they were one of the selected teams from the EMEA region to play in the upcoming Berlin LAN event. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda as we cover all the stories around Team Vitality and post the latest updates regularly.

