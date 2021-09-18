Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin quarterfinals: Sentinels, Acend, Vision Strikers are out of the competition

The Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin quarterfinals ended with four more teams getting knocked out at the end of Day 8.

After a week of thrilling group stage encounters, only eight sides secured their slot for the Playoffs. Two sides from each group qualified for this stage, and only four kept their dreams alive after the end of the eighth day.

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin quarterfinals recap

The VCT Masters Berlin Playoffs started today and will be played in a single-elimination format. Fans witnessed four matches today, and four teams remained in the competition after all the matches.

Quarterfinal 1: Vision Strikers vs Gambit Esports

Vision Strikers went up against Gambit Esports in the first match of the day. The Russian side started the game dominantly, taking the first map on Bind with a 13-2 scoreline.

The Korean champions came back stronger on the second map on Split and won 13-7. However, Gambit dominated the final map on Icebox to come out on top 13-8 and win the series to become the first semifinalists.

Quarterfinal 2: KRÜ Esports vs G2 Esports

The second match was between KRÜ Esports and G2 Esports. The LATAM champion faced the German team aiming to join Gambit Esports in the semifinals.

G2 notched a flawless victory, securing their top-four spot in the process. They won the first map on Icebox with a 13-9 scoreline, followed by a 13-7 win in the second map on Haven.

Quarterfinal 3: 100 Thieves vs Acend

100 Thieves made another astonishing comeback against Acend to qualify for the semifinals. The latteer took the lead in the series by taking the first map on Ascent with a 13-9 scoreline.

However, 100 Thieves defeated their EMEA opponents in Haven and Breeze with 13-8 and 14-12 scorelines, respectively. The NA side closed a 12-7 deficit on Breeze to win 14-12, one of the most memorable comebacks of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters.

Quarterfinal 4: Team Envy vs Sentinels

One of the most unpredictable results of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin saw Sentinels get knocked out of the competition after the loss against their North American opposition.

Team Envy also secured a flawless victory against Sentinels. They won the first map on Haven with a 15-13 scoreline followed by a 13-7 victory on Split.

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin semifinal fixtures

The remaining four teams will compete on September 18 to move one more step towards glory. Here are the fixtures for the semifinals:

100 Thieves vs Team Envy

Gambit Esports vs G2 Esports

All the matches will be broadcast on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 9:30 pm IST.

