×
Create
Notifications

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin quarterfinals: Sentinels, Acend, Vision Strikers are out of the competition

Recap of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin quarterfinal results (Image via Riot)
Recap of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin quarterfinal results (Image via Riot)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Sep 18, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Feature

The Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin quarterfinals ended with four more teams getting knocked out at the end of Day 8.

After a week of thrilling group stage encounters, only eight sides secured their slot for the Playoffs. Two sides from each group qualified for this stage, and only four kept their dreams alive after the end of the eighth day.

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin quarterfinals recap

The VCT Masters Berlin Playoffs started today and will be played in a single-elimination format. Fans witnessed four matches today, and four teams remained in the competition after all the matches.

Quarterfinal 1: Vision Strikers vs Gambit Esports

Vision Strikers went up against Gambit Esports in the first match of the day. The Russian side started the game dominantly, taking the first map on Bind with a 13-2 scoreline.

GGWP, @VisionStrikers!

#VALORANTMasters Berlin won't be the same without you. See you at #VALORANTChampions https://t.co/3AWNrYqfVW

The Korean champions came back stronger on the second map on Split and won 13-7. However, Gambit dominated the final map on Icebox to come out on top 13-8 and win the series to become the first semifinalists.

Semifinals locked in 🔒

@GambitEsports are set to fight for a Grand Finals spot tomorrow. #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/mP4iBscJmK

Quarterfinal 2: KRÜ Esports vs G2 Esports

The second match was between KRÜ Esports and G2 Esports. The LATAM champion faced the German team aiming to join Gambit Esports in the semifinals.

GGWP, @KRUesports 🤟

Safe travels back home. We'll see you soon at #VALORANTChampions https://t.co/pzXpR6Q7sZ

G2 notched a flawless victory, securing their top-four spot in the process. They won the first map on Icebox with a 13-9 scoreline, followed by a 13-7 win in the second map on Haven.

With this win, @G2esports set themselves up for an EMEA vs EMEA Semifinal match!

Tomorrow. Are you ready, @GambitEsports? #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/PAYTQFb8Z0

Quarterfinal 3: 100 Thieves vs Acend

100 Thieves made another astonishing comeback against Acend to qualify for the semifinals. The latteer took the lead in the series by taking the first map on Ascent with a 13-9 scoreline.

Thank you for the incredible matches, @AcendClub. GGs👊 #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/0GGoAMOqEu

However, 100 Thieves defeated their EMEA opponents in Haven and Breeze with 13-8 and 14-12 scorelines, respectively. The NA side closed a 12-7 deficit on Breeze to win 14-12, one of the most memorable comebacks of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters.

NEVER COUNT THEM OUT!

@100T_Esports stage another comeback at #VALORANTMasters Berlin to become the first NA team in the Semifinals. https://t.co/cS2uHHf7fl

Quarterfinal 4: Team Envy vs Sentinels

One of the most unpredictable results of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin saw Sentinels get knocked out of the competition after the loss against their North American opposition.

GGs, @Sentinels!

See you at #VALORANTChampions https://t.co/Z2Q26Jxk9A

Team Envy also secured a flawless victory against Sentinels. They won the first map on Haven with a 15-13 scoreline followed by a 13-7 victory on Split.

Zero maps dropped in Berlin. ZERO.

@Envy have dominated their way to the Semifinals for another NA matchup against @100T_Esports. #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/T3PDaR5Txw

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin semifinal fixtures

The remaining four teams will compete on September 18 to move one more step towards glory. Here are the fixtures for the semifinals:

Also Read

  • 100 Thieves vs Team Envy
  • Gambit Esports vs G2 Esports

All the matches will be broadcast on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 9:30 pm IST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी