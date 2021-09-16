Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin: Standings after Day 6

The sixth day of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin ended off with the elimination of Paper Rex and Vivo Keyd, along with Sentinels' first LAN defeat to G2 Esports.

On the sixth day of the VCT Masters Berlin, teams from groups A, B, and D played to get out of the group stage. Here are the matches held on the sixth day of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin:

Match A4 - Paper Rex vs SuperMassive Blaze

Match D5 - G2 Esports vs Sentinels

Match B5 - KRÜ Esports vs Vivo Keyd

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin: Day 6 group standings

Group A

Vision Strikers: Wins: 2, Losses: 0

Acend: Wins: 1, Losses: 1

SuperMassive Blaze: Wins: 1, Losses: 1

Paper Rex: Wins: 0, Losses: 2

Group B

Team Envy: Wins: 2, Losses: 0

KRÜ Esports: Wins: 2 , Losses: 1

Vivo Keyd: Wins: 1, Losses: 2

ZETA DIVISION: Wins: 0, Losses: 2

Group C

100 Thieves: Wins: 2, Losses: 0

Gambit Esports: Wins: 1, Losses: 1

Crazy Raccoon: Wins: 1, Losses: 1

Havan Liberty: Wins: 0, Losses: 2

Group D

G2 Esports: Wins: 3, Losses: 1

Sentinels: Wins: 2 , Losses: 1

F4Q: Wins: 0, Losses: 3

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin: Day 6 Recap

Match A4 - Paper Rex vs SuperMassive Blaze

Paper Rex ended their journey on the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Berlin after falling to the SuperMassive Blaze in the Elimination Match with a score of 1-2 in the best-of-series map format.

The Turkish roster were defeated in the first map Haven, with a close score of 14-12. However, they made a comeback in the second map Split, and destroyed Paper Rex with a 2-13 score. SuperMassive Blaze continued to dominate the game and won the final map Split at a scoreline of 10-13.

Match D5 - G2 Esports vs Sentinels

The G2 Esports vs Sentinels rivalry has been one of the key highlights of the tournament. In their last match, G2 Esports gave them a taste of their first map loss in the LAN tournament, and on the sixth day of the Group Stage they were successful in defeating them in an entire best-of-three map series.

G2 Esports once again dominated Sentinels on Icebox with a 13-3 score, and continued to do the same on Split, making it to a score of 13-11. This is the first Valorant LAN tournament defeat of the unbeatable champions of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík.

Match B5 - KRÜ Esports vs Vivo Keyd

KRÜ Esports and Vivo Keyd started their match on Split. The Argentine Valorant roster dominated the match from the start and ended it with a 13-11 score on the first map. In the second map Haven, Vivo Keyd took over at first, but the tables turned when KRÜ Esports made a comeback and won the second map as well.

This marked the end of Vivo Keyd's journey to the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Berlin. KRÜ Esports qualified to the playoffs with this win in the Decider's Match.

