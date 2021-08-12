Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Playoffs: Top 5 EMEA teams to look out for

The Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs are scheduled to start tonight on August 12th.

Twelve teams have qualified for the EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs from their individual regional Challengers Qualifier. Only the top four teams in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs will secure their spot in next month's VCT Masters Berlin. All participating teams will receive circuit points in their final standing in the EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs.

5 teams to follow at the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs

The top 12 teams of the EMEA region will face each other in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs. Only the top four teams of the Playoffs will qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. Here are the top five teams who are the favorites to win the title.

Team Liquid

Team Liquid was the champion of the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 2 Playoffs. The defending champions are ready to keep their throne this time as well.

Team Liquid has had a tough time in the VCT Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1 and failed to qualify for the EMEA Playoffs in the first attempt. However, they came back stronger in the Challengers 2 and emerged as the champions, beating Giants Gaming in the Grand-Finals. They will face Natus Vincere to kick start their campaign today.

Gambit Esports

Gambit Esports qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs as a champion of the VCT CIS Stage 3 Challengers 1. They beat Natus Vincere in the Grand-finals and became the champions.

However, it will be interesting to see how the team performs against the other top teams of the EMEA region. Gambit Esports will kick start their campaign tomorrow against the winners between Guild Esports and Forze.

Acend

Acend is currently one of the top teams in Europe. They have qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs as the champions of the VCT Europe Stage 3 Challengers 1.

We spoke to @BonecoldVAL about his team @AcendClub ahead of the #VALORANTChallengers EMEA Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/MfCSiPVBsw — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) August 10, 2021

They beat some big teams in Team Liquid, Fnatic, and G2 Esports to qualify for the Playoffs. They will face the winners between Natus Vincere and Team Liquid to kick start their campaign tomorrow.

SuperMassive Blaze

SuperMassive Blaze was the champion of the VCT TR Stage 3 Challengers 1. They have completely dominated their regional qualifiers and now have their chance to prove themselves on a bigger stage.

"3v1 KALIYORSUN VE KARŞINDA TURKO VAR" - VCT: Şampiyonluk Hikayesi#SMBWIN🦉 — SuperMassive Blaze (@supmassblaze) August 11, 2021

SuperMassive Blaze will face the winners between FunPlus Phoenix and Fire Flux Esports to start their journey in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs.

G2 Esports

After failing to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik in Stage 2, G2 Esports will again try to change their destiny this time. They are among the strongest contenders to claim the title in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs.

G2 Esports was the runner-up in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Challenger 1 and qualified for the playoffs. They will face the winners between Oxygen Esports and Giants Gaming to kick start their journey in the playoffs.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

