Valorant Duality Card: Is there any way to claim it in 2022?

Valorant holds a massive collection of cosmetic items like weapon skins and players as a whole to allow gamers to be themselves. While some of them can be acquired for free, others have to be claimed by buying them.

The Duality Player Card is just another example of a cosmetic item that can be acquired for free by using a redeem code. Regardless, the item was available for a short duration and cannot be claimed in this instance. So, there is no way players can get their hands on it.

Shiina - Valorant News & Leaks @ShiinaVLR You can now claim an exclusive Player Card for the "DUALITY" cinematic on the official VALORANT website!



Use code "YTILAUD" to redeem it, you have 48 hours!

However, there is a chance that this item could make a return if the developers at Riot Games decide to roll out another item drop for it. However, the chances are low since Riot Games gave the item away for free to all players back in June 2021, since Riot Games faced a lot of issues with it.

About the Duality card in Valorant

The Duality player card was released by Valorant to commemorate the story that was told by the DUALITY cinematic released back in May 2021. With the cinematic, Riot Games confirmed the existence of the mirror world and how it affects the storyline.

The concept of duality in the shooter game’s universe states that every agent affected by the First Light has their own alter ego in another world. These alter ego agents can be seen attacking with an unknown motive, which remains a mystery until now.

This theory got more complicated after the introduction of Chamber, who seemingly has an idea of what is going on. All these facts about the agent came to light through various stories and hints towards something big coming for the agents in Valorant protocol.

Now, after the introduction of Neon back in Episode 4, this story might see some more revelations that might come with a cinematic later on. As per previously disclosed information, Neon is known to have electric-based powers, and the splash screen of Episode 4 Act 1 hints that she might be the key to unraveling the secrets of the mirror dimension.

The Duality card was made with these things in mind as agents can be seen looking at another world in the player card. Making this one of the most interesting items to exist in the shooter game for its lore characteristics.

