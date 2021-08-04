Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: When is it releasing, and what to expect in the next big update

Valorant’s Episode 3 Act 2 is right around the corner, and players are quite excited to find out what the next big update has in store for the shooter.

Like clockwork, every bi-monthly Valorant Act comes with a massive update that either introduces a new Agent or a map to the game.

Episode 3 began with KAY/O joining the Agent list, along with the YR 1 celebrations and the crossover event with League of Legends as a part of “Sentinels of Light.”

With Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 being so big, expectations are quite high from the developers to bring out something even more special in the next big patch.

So what are some of the things that the Valorant community can look forward to in Episode 3 Act 2?

When is Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 releasing, and what to expect?

Episode 3;

Jun 22 - Jan 11



Act 1: Jun 22 - Aug 24

Act 2: Aug 24 - Oct 19

Act 3: Oct 19 - Jan 11 — floxay (@floxayyy) June 8, 2021

Though Riot has not made any official announcements as to when Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 will be going live, however, with the help of some friendly neighborhood data miners, the community can create an expected time frame.

When Episode 3 Act 1 was patched in, Valorant data miner, floxay, tweeted about some of the expected start and end dates for the various Acts based on some of the source files in the update.

According to him, Act 1 will be ending somewhere around August 24th and will start Act 2 without any breaks or gaps in the middle.

🔻Night Market Map Tease?🔻



This flora doesn't quite resemble what we see on Breeze, which would be the assumption given the abundance. They look more fern-like.



-The Kingdom architecture is built into the land, which is not the case on Breeze.



Just a thought!



| #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/U1kDpiMRVi — Cynprel (@cynprel) July 29, 2021

Moreover, there was a possible map tease with the latest Night Market as well, and many in the community are of the opinion that Act 2 might just be bringing a new map along with an Agent.

The new map is expected to be set in Australia and will revolve around Skye’s lore, which will help propel the lore even further.

As for the Agent, data miner Mike of Valorant Leaks had previously found a string of code that points to an Agent codename called Sprinter.

New Agent Codename: Sprinter | #VALORANT — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) July 7, 2021

This is leading many to believe that the next Valorant Agent will have something to do with speed and mobility.

There is very limited information to look into when it comes to the upcoming Act. However, Riot will be releasing a lot of information regarding it soon.

