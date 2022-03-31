Valorant Episode 4 Agent tier list: The best agents for Bind

Bind was one of the first competitive maps that arrived with Valorant when the game was released in 2020. The most notable feature of the map is its teleporters that can instantly switch the flow of a game if used properly.

Besides the teleporter itself, the correct agent pick is also crucial when playing on Bind, which can be highly unexpected. Now, it isn't easy to pick the best operators for one map out of the eighteen playable agents in the shooter.

To help with the picking process, this article will be suggesting five of the most suited agents in Valorant who fit nicely on Bind.

Who are the best five agents in Valorant for playing on Bind?

Bind as a map is quite complex in nature and provides players with different ways to use the map to their advantage. The following is a list of five agents that are best suited for playing on Bind.

1) Brimstone

Brimstone is one of the best agents in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Each site on Bind is known for having a lot of open angles that are hard to clear out in one try. However, Brimstone can ease the team's pressure slightly by smoking off certain angles without risking his life.

His Ultimate is also quite useful when clearing out areas or eliminating threats in hard-to-reach corners.

2) Sage

Sage's healing capabilities make her a great addition in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Sage is one of the most effective agents in the shooter game when it comes to supporting the team. Her healing ability is very useful in every situation and she can also hold her foes off with her barrier and slow orbs.

Additionally, her ultimate can also resurrect eliminated friendlies, which can work in teams' favor all the time.

3) Reyna

Reyna is fierce on Bind (Image via Riot Games)

It is almost a mandate to have a Duelist on a team that can pick early frags, and Reyna is the perfect agent to play on Bind. She can make use of her blinding charges to allow easy entry and also trap enemies who are trying to gain access to sites.

Her ultimate can be used for super-aggressive plays. Reyna mains can make use of it to gain dominance over the opponents.

4) Sova

Sova shows his hunter powers dominantly on Bind (Image via Riot Games)

Initiators like Sova can be very helpful when gaining Intel over enemies, despite which side he's on. Due to Bind's open nature, players can make use of his recon bolts with great line-ups, and it can be a nightmare to face him.

Also, if a Sova player can gain enough Intel on enemy positions, he can hunt them down from a safe distance by using his ultimate ability.

5) Killjoy

Killjoy is enough to keep enemies at bay in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Holding off opponents is a specialty for Sentinel-class agents, and Killjoy makes a great fit for the team. Not only can her turret hurt her opponents, but it also acts as an effective intel-gathering tool for the team.

In addition to that, Killjoy also comes with gadgets that can keep off opponents from certain areas. Not to forget to mention, her ultimate is super effective at keeping enemies away and punishing opponents who fail to leave the area by putting shackles on them.

Note: This article is based on the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi