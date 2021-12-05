Valorant Episode 4: Release date, possible leaks, and what to expect

Valorant Episode 3 Act III is in full force right now. However, the much-awaited Episode 4 for the popular competitive FPS title is on the cards soon.

Episode 3 Act III introduced a number of new additions, including the game's 17th Agent in the French Sentinel, Chamber.

However, Episode 4 will be on a much larger scale, with rumors and leaks suggesting the arrival of a new map, agent and other changes as well. But when will this elusive update arrive?

What should fans expect from Valorant Episode 4?

When will Valorant Episode 4 Act I arrive?

12 JANUARY 2022.



The Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass is currently scheduled to end January 11 2022.



Therefore VALORANT Episode 3 Act 3 will last ~10 weeks.



This is subject to change.



Each Valorant Episode has three Acts running for around two months. Act III for Episode III only arrived a month ago with the new changes. So it's very likely that Episode 4 will drop in January of 2022.

Act III of the Reflection Episode of Valorant is expected to end on January 11, 2022. So, it's very likely that the next chapter of the competitive FPS title from Riot Games will arrive on January 12. However, the date isn't set in stone, and the developers might move it.

What is known about Agent 19 so far

Earlier in the year, popular Valorant leaker Mike took to Twitter and revealed information about the development of Agent 18 and Agent 19, codenamed Deadeye and Sprinter. Agent 18 went on to become Deadeye, who arrived in Episode III Act III. However, the mystery of Sprinter still continues.

With every Act of Valorant introducing a new agent, fans can expect to see Sprinter arrive in Episode 4 Act I. Not much is known about the character right now, but fans can expect to see some movement skills based on its name.

Along with that, Mike has also revealed the development of an Inititator. However, with the release of KAY/O two acts ago, this agent's release seems very unlikely for Episode 4 Act I.

New map on the cards

Moreover, Riot Games has also teased about the development of a new map as well. The developers had first teased about the map in a blog post about Fracture released on October 7.

In today’s Fracture Development blog, we’ve been directed to the emails as a tease for VALORANT’s next map.



As of now, if the tease is already present, it’s most likely the geo-dome Ruben tells Oran about and where his niece currently resides.



Additionally, the Riot x Arcane event also revealed some co-ordinates pointing out that Lisbon, Portugal, might be the location of the next map in Valorant.

New Map Tease?



These coordinates point to Lisbon, Portugal 🇵🇹



This lines up well with the geodome tease we received earlier!



Not going to share how to grab these assets, but it's not very difficult.



Rumored rework of the progression system

Additionally, Mike recently revealed a new progression system is currently in the works at Riot Games from the title's code. Based on the leak, it seems like the players will receive rewards for playing matches and additional bonus boxes for winning them.

> A Daily Ticket will be added to the game.

> Match Boxes: Rewards for playing Matches and Bonus boxes are awarded for winning.

> This will also have a credit system.



(image provided for context)

A Daily Ticket will also be added along with a credit system, which should massively shake up the game's progression system. As of right now, the developers have released no possible timeline for this change. But, chances are, fans might see it as soon as Episode 4 Act I.

In the end, it seems like Riot Games has some huge plans for Valorant in its next major bi-annual update, and players can't wait till January to try the title out.

