Valorant Episode 4: The top 5 agents for Icebox

As the name suggests, Icebox is a map in Valorant based on the theme of snow. Apart from regular linear gameplay, certain elevations are also present, giving the players the freedom to have a vertical advantage in certain cases.

The map has a lot of corners to check and needs clearance in order to take control of either of the sites. To make it successful, players need to select a particular set of agents. These agents include a combination of Duelists, Sentinels, Controllers, and most importantly, Initiators.

This article will discuss the top five agents for the map Icebox in the game.

Most popular agents for Valorant's Icebox map in Episode 4

Act 3 of Episode 4 is on the way and Valorant already offers a total of 18 agents for players to choose from. A map like Icebox is mostly known to be versatile. It offers certain verticalities and a ton of angles to check and clear in order to take control of either of its sites.

Combat that take place on the map vary from close-range to long-range quite often. To do so, players need to choose and prioritize Controllers and Initiators as a single Duelist will be enough to do the job.

Here are some of the best and most-picked agents for Icebox in Episode 4:

Jett

Sova

Viper

Sage

KAY/O

1) Jett

Jett is a Duelist agent in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Jett is a duelist agent in the game and the Icebox map perfectly suits her playstyle and the maneuver she has the potential to pull off. She has a unique set of abilities that can be used in various ways to make her unpredictable and outplay enemies.

Her Dash and Updraft abilities can be best used when sniping. Her impressive mobility allows players to get kills using a sniper before immediately moving out to avoid a trade-off and have a player advantage. Her ultimate, Blade Storm, is one of the best abilities available and can be used as an effective replacement for guns in a round.

2) Sova

Sova is an initiator in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Sova will be the perfect initiator for this map with the possibility of players hiding anywhere. This is where his Drone and Recon Dart comes into use. While attacking, Sova players use the Recon Dart and the Drone to reveal the position of enemies and then proceed to take control of or rotate to a site having a lesser number of players.

During defense, the Recon Dart serves the same purpose while the Drone is mostly used for post-plant play. His Shock Darts are used to deal passive damage or can be timed and angled properly to deny or prolong the spike from getting planted. His Ultimate is used during post-plant scenarios, and if used properly, it can possibly prevent the enemy team from defusing the spike.

3) Viper

Viper is a Controller in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Viper is one of the best controller agents for the Icebox map. Her Toxic Screen divides either of the sites into two parts, making it easier for the attacking teams to take control and hinders the defending team by blocking the vision.

Her Poison Cloud acts like smoke but is mostly used during post-plant scenarios. Players who mainly use Viper have made themselves familiar with certain lineups for their Snake Bites. This ability behaves like a Molotov and deals damage when a player has stepped on it. The damage intensifies when combined with the Poison Cloud.

4) Sage

Sage is a Sentinel in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Sage is the best sentinel for Icebox. While attacking, her wall is beneficial for the spike to get planted. The Wall acts as a barrier that needs to be broken by the defending team in order to get a sight on the attackers. The Wall can also be used to gain some vertical advantage over enemies in specific scenarios, outplaying them in return.

She was the first agent in the game to have direct healing abilities, including for herself. Her Slow Orbs help slow down enemies for a short period of time to delay control of either of the sites.

5) KAY/O

KAY/O is another initiator in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Even though KAY/O comes next to Sova as an initiator, his unique abilities often help change the fate of a round from a loss to a possible win. He has the ability to deactivate opponents' abilities for a short period of time, making it easier to to engage in raw gunfights or to stall the enemy's push.

His flashes and fragment grenades force enemies to relocate or deny them from defusing the spike during post-plant scenarios. His knife and ultimate both suppress the enemy team members within its radius for a particular period of time.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee