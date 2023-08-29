Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass: Every spray, card, and gun buddy coming to the game

Valorant's much-anticipated Episode 7 Act 2 has left players on the edge of their seats. With its launch date approaching, the new update promises a flurry of enhancements, from the introduction of a fresh new map named "Sunset" to game-changing Agent updates and the charm of the all-new Imperium skin collection.

Besides this, the focal point that has created a buzz among players is the all-new Battlepass. This treasure trove of cosmetic delights, including an array of sprays, gun buddies, and player cards, is all set to elevate the gaming experience in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2.

Let's dive right in and explore all the player cards, sprays, and gun buddies that are primed to grace the scene in Episode 7 Act 2.

All items coming to the new Valorant Battlepass

Sprays

All sprays in Episode 7 Act 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

With the imminent arrival of Episode 7 Act 2's Battlepass, players can anticipate an amazing assortment of cosmetic treasures awaiting to be discovered. The sprays truly unleash the potential for limitless self-expression.

This spans from the playfully imaginative "Scribble Squad" to the authoritative aura exuded by the "Power Punch." These sprays do more than add visual appeal - they become conduits of a player's distinct individuality and flair.

Scribble Squad spray

Oh, I See spray

Power Punch spray

Transition spray

Panoramic spray

Freehand spray

Crane Blossom spray

Loyal Look spray

Wave Rider spray

TechTechie'suble spray

No Hands spray

The Great Responsibility spray

Exit Wound spray

Defuse Deception spray

Purrfect Pat spray

Roll On spray

Gun buddies

All gun buddies in Episode 7 Act 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Venturing into the realm of gun buddies, players are poised to find companions that match their vibe. Each buddy, be it the quirky Sunset Scoot or the Alley-Oop, provides players with the means to customize their weaponry, adding that extra touch of panache to every encounter on the battlefield.

On the Low gun buddy

Sunset Scoot gun buddy

Panoramic gun buddy

Transition gun buddy

Mid-Autumn Sweet gun buddy

Alley-Oop gun buddy

Terrarium Treasure gun buddy

Ups and Downs gun buddy

Player cards

All player cards in Episode 7 Act 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Player cards offer the perfect avenue to bring individuality within the player lobby. They stand as symbols, representing a player's journey, accomplishments, and unique identity within the expansive world of Valorant.

Nanobomb player card

Transition player card

Old Roads player card

Free Hand player card

Gelato player card

Panoramic player card

Vitruvian Wingman player card

No Hands player card

Battle Sage player card

Latest Issue player card

Versus // Jett+Jett player card

Bulletproof player card

As Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 approaches, the spotlight undoubtedly shines on the Battlepass and its array of sprays, gun buddies, and player cards. These cosmetics are a clear testament to Riot Games' unwavering commitment to enriching the player journey and allowing for a more personalized gaming experience.

So, gear up, prepare to embrace the all-new cosmetic items, and allow the Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass goodies to be the gateway to showcasing your unique identity in the Valorant universe.