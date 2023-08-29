Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass: Every spray, card, and gun buddy coming to the game

Valorant's much-anticipated Episode 7 Act 2 has left players on the edge of their seats. With its launch date approaching, the new update promises a flurry of enhancements, from the introduction of a fresh new map named "Sunset" to game-changing Agent updates and the charm of the all-new Imperium skin collection.
Besides this, the focal point that has created a buzz among players is the all-new Battlepass. This treasure trove of cosmetic delights, including an array of sprays, gun buddies, and player cards, is all set to elevate the gaming experience in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2.
Let's dive right in and explore all the player cards, sprays, and gun buddies that are primed to grace the scene in Episode 7 Act 2.
All items coming to the new Valorant Battlepass
Sprays
With the imminent arrival of Episode 7 Act 2's Battlepass, players can anticipate an amazing assortment of cosmetic treasures awaiting to be discovered. The sprays truly unleash the potential for limitless self-expression.
This spans from the playfully imaginative "Scribble Squad" to the authoritative aura exuded by the "Power Punch." These sprays do more than add visual appeal - they become conduits of a player's distinct individuality and flair.
- Scribble Squad spray
- Oh, I See spray
- Power Punch spray
- Transition spray
- Panoramic spray
- Freehand spray
- Crane Blossom spray
- Loyal Look spray
- Wave Rider spray
- TechTechie'suble spray
- No Hands spray
- The Great Responsibility spray
- Exit Wound spray
- Defuse Deception spray
- Purrfect Pat spray
- Roll On spray
Gun buddies
Venturing into the realm of gun buddies, players are poised to find companions that match their vibe. Each buddy, be it the quirky Sunset Scoot or the Alley-Oop, provides players with the means to customize their weaponry, adding that extra touch of panache to every encounter on the battlefield.
- On the Low gun buddy
- Sunset Scoot gun buddy
- Panoramic gun buddy
- Transition gun buddy
- Mid-Autumn Sweet gun buddy
- Alley-Oop gun buddy
- Terrarium Treasure gun buddy
- Ups and Downs gun buddy
Player cards
Player cards offer the perfect avenue to bring individuality within the player lobby. They stand as symbols, representing a player's journey, accomplishments, and unique identity within the expansive world of Valorant.
- Nanobomb player card
- Transition player card
- Old Roads player card
- Free Hand player card
- Gelato player card
- Panoramic player card
- Vitruvian Wingman player card
- No Hands player card
- Battle Sage player card
- Latest Issue player card
- Versus // Jett+Jett player card
- Bulletproof player card
As Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 approaches, the spotlight undoubtedly shines on the Battlepass and its array of sprays, gun buddies, and player cards. These cosmetics are a clear testament to Riot Games' unwavering commitment to enriching the player journey and allowing for a more personalized gaming experience.
So, gear up, prepare to embrace the all-new cosmetic items, and allow the Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass goodies to be the gateway to showcasing your unique identity in the Valorant universe.