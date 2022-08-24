Valorant error code 62: What is it, and how to possibly fix it?

Riot Games manages Valorant quite well, despite the game being heavily prone to bugs and glitches. The competitive shooter experience sometimes falters, especially during major in-game updates. The error code 62 denotes a recurring issue that may appear after in-game maintenance.

Error code 62 doesn't allow players to launch the game or crash an ongoing session. It is accompanied by a message that indicates a problem with the game's client and asks the user to log out or quit the game. One may also see the 'Play' option for Valorant grayed out in the launcher.

Valorant receives patch updates every once in a while, addressing in-game bugs, quality of life changes, and new content. Before every patch is deployed, the developers conduct a few hours of maintenance to prepare the servers. During a maintenance period, players cannot access the game.

Unfortunately, error code 62 usually cannot be fixed on the client's side as it indicates a server-side issue. However, an official document from Riot Games mentions error code 62's meaning as 'NoGamepodsToPingFailure,' which suggests an indefinite network problem. Some workarounds can return positive results if the error is due to a client-side network glitch.

Exploring the prospective fix for error code 62 in Valorant

As mentioned, error code 62 is a server-side issue and needs Riot's attention. The error, in most cases, shows up when a player tries to launch the game during an ongoing maintenance period. Players should only try to play Valorant after maintenance to avoid such errors.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT VALORANT @PlayVALORANT We are currently working on a fix for the America servers within the next half an hour. You'll hear from us as soon as it's fixed. We are currently working on a fix for the America servers within the next half an hour. You'll hear from us as soon as it's fixed. Servers are back up! No more grass! twitter.com/PlayVALORANT/s… Servers are back up! No more grass! twitter.com/PlayVALORANT/s…

Keep an eye on the social media and Valorant's status page to track the game's situation. If the error shows up after the maintenance ends, it could be a server bug or an issue with the deployed patch. However, Riot Games is usually fast enough to fix such problems.

Try these workarounds

1) Restart Valorant

One should first try quitting the ongoing game session and restarting the game. This usually works if the error is fixable on the client side.

2) Reboot the computer

If restarting the game doesn't work, try rebooting the PC entirely. This will stop minor glitches or bugs in the system and refresh the system's and the game's state.

3) Flush network DNS

If a supposed update is not showing up, it is likely the reason behind the error code. This may happen if one tries to launch the game after maintenance ends. In this case, try flushing the system's network DNS information.

To do so, open Command Prompt as an Administrator. Type in the following commands and press the Enter key after each:

ipconfig /flushdns

ipconfig /registerdns

ipconfig /release

ipconfig /renew

netsh winsock reset

Now, reboot the computer and try launching the game.

If none of the above mentioned workarounds are successful, players should wait it out. Other players are likely facing the same problem, and Riot Games will strive to fix a server-side issue at the earliest.

