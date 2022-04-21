“Nobody will miss you”: Valorant fans react to Jett getting nerfed in the game

Valorant players recently received news that popular agent Jett will be receiving a nerf. The news came from the game's official Twitter account, linking the specific changes being made to Jett in patch 4.08.

Riot Games is nerfing Jett's Tailwind ability. Currently, the ability works as an instant dash when the ability key is pressed. With the next patch, Tailwind will be reworked into a twelve-second window of opportunity where Jett's next button press will cause her to dash.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT

Read more on these changes: We love what Jett brings to the roster, but some of her impacts on the game have pushed beyond VALORANT’s core tactical cycle in worrisome ways. So, we're adjusting her Tailwind in Patch 4.08 to address this concern.Read more on these changes: riot.com/3rDUVkv We love what Jett brings to the roster, but some of her impacts on the game have pushed beyond VALORANT’s core tactical cycle in worrisome ways. So, we're adjusting her Tailwind in Patch 4.08 to address this concern.Read more on these changes: riot.com/3rDUVkv https://t.co/iuWSWRAjcs

Jett receiving a major change in Patch 4.08

In a tweet on the game's official Twitter account, Riot announced that Jett would be receiving a major nerf in their upcoming patch. The change comes to the character's dash ability, Tailwind. On live servers, the ability is an instant dash in the direction the player moves.

With the patch, there will be a twelve-second window after casting the ability where the player's next button press will cause her to dash. This creates more of an indication of when Jett can dash, giving opposing players more opportunities to counter the move.

As stated by Riot's agent designers, the goal of the change is to bring Jett more in line with the game's core tactical gameplay loop. They argued that her ability to dash in and out of trouble instantly made the agent's playstyle too reactive, especially compared to the more deliberate pace of the rest of the game.

"We love what Jett brings to the roster, but some of her impacts on the game have pushed beyond VALORANT’s core tactical cycle in worrisome ways."

Jett is one of the most popular and recognizable agents in Valorant. Featured prominently in promotional material for the game, the agent has maintained an extremely high pick rate at all levels of play since the game's official release. While there are countless Jett mains that won't be happy about the nerfs, many other players will certainly see this as a welcome change.

Valorant fans react to Jett changes

Players and fans of the game took to Twitter to respond to Riot's upcoming change to Jett. Many expressed their approval of the nerf, hoping that the agent remains gutted for the foreseeable future.

AverageJonas @Average_Jonas Goodbye Jett, nobody will miss you Goodbye Jett, nobody will miss you

SoaR WestJett @westjett1 Jett instalockers gonna have to learn how to position and take smart fights??? Valorant you’re expecting too much from them Jett instalockers gonna have to learn how to position and take smart fights??? Valorant you’re expecting too much from them

On the other side of the debate are Jett players, who argue that their favorite agent is already balanced or simply don't want their main to be nerfed.

Seoldam @SeoldamTwit ValorLeaks | Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks



In order to dash, you'll need to press the ability key once and from that point you'll have 12 seconds to immediately dash or you'll lose the ability charge Jett Changes in Patch 4.08 | #VALORANT In order to dash, you'll need to press the ability key once and from that point you'll have 12 seconds to immediately dash or you'll lose the ability charge Jett Changes in Patch 4.08 | #VALORANT In order to dash, you'll need to press the ability key once and from that point you'll have 12 seconds to immediately dash or you'll lose the ability charge stop bully our jett stopppppppppppp twitter.com/ValorLeaks/sta… stop bully our jett stopppppppppppp twitter.com/ValorLeaks/sta…

tofu @tcfuys if you think jett needed a nerf, please don’t talk to me … if you think jett needed a nerf, please don’t talk to me …

It remains to be seen how effective these changes will be in addressing the perceived problems with Jett's kit. Players will have to wait until patch 4.08 officially rolls out to find out.

